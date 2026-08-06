Behind the vote: Orangeville councillors reflect on lessons learned after years in office

August 6, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

After years of making decisions at the council table, three Orangeville councillors say one of the biggest lessons they have learned is that municipal issues are rarely as straightforward as they first appear.

With the municipal election approaching, sitting councillors Debbie Sherwood and Rick Stevens, along with Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor, reflected on what they have learned while serving in public office. They shared insights into the work that happens behind the scenes and the responsibility of making decisions on behalf of the community.

Their comments come as the nomination period for the 2026 municipal election nears its Aug. 21 deadline. Candidates will be certified by the Town of Orangeville clerk following the close of nominations, with voting taking place Oct. 26.

Decisions are more complex than they appear

For Stevens, who was elected to his first term on council in 2022, one of the biggest lessons has been gaining a deeper understanding of the complexity behind municipal decisions.

“Before I was elected, I think I looked at some issues, like a lot of residents do, and wondered why [they] took so long or why they seemed so complicated,” Stevens said. “Once you’re on the inside, you realize that things are rarely as simple as they first appear.”

He said each issue that comes before council involves reviewing reports, asking questions and considering input from staff, residents and other members of council.

“Sometimes there isn’t a perfect solution, and you have to weigh the pros and cons before deciding what is in the best interest of the community,” Stevens said.

Sherwood, who was first elected in 2018 and re-elected in 2022, said she was also surprised by the amount of preparation required outside of council meetings.

“It surprised me the number of hours spent other than sitting in a council meeting for a few hours a couple times a month,” Sherwood said.

She said councillors must be prepared to learn about a wide range of topics and understand the impact of their decisions.

“You have to listen, you have to be willing to compromise, and most importantly, you have to love the job,” Sherwood said.

The work beyond the council chamber

While residents often see the final vote at a council meeting, members said much of the work happens before an issue reaches the chamber.

Sherwood said councillors spend significant time responding to residents, reviewing information, participating in committee meetings and attending community events.

“This role is a 24/7 job with no weekends off,” she said. “Any time, day or night we can be taking phone calls, answering emails, handling public inquiries, meeting with residents, taking complaints, and frequently answering questions.”

Councillors are responsible for making decisions about municipal finances and services while considering the interests of residents and businesses, Sherwood said.

Stevens told the Citizen council meetings represent only a small part of the role.

“Before every meeting, there are reports to read, agendas to review, questions to think about, and often conversations with staff to better understand the issues,” he said.

During his term, Stevens has served on four committees and chaired Access Orangeville.

“There is also a lot of time spent talking with residents, answering emails and phone calls, attending community events, and listening to concerns,” he said.

Taylor, who was first elected as a councillor in 2018 and became deputy mayor in 2022, said the amount of behind-the-scenes work is something residents may not always see.

“Yes, I go to meetings, meet with residents, and I am active in my community, but I spend a lot of time doing things people do not see,” Taylor said.

He pointed to time spent responding to emails, serving on committees and keeping up with increased social media demands.

“My point – being on council is a job – a job that requires time if it is to be done right,” Taylor said.

One vote among seven

Another lesson councillors highlighted was the importance of understanding their role as individual members of council.

Sherwood said one misconception about municipal government is that a single councillor can make decisions independently.

“One councillor with one vote cannot make a decision on their own,” she said. “Each councillor, including the mayor and deputy mayor, have one vote each and in order for something to pass it takes a majority vote, which is four.”

Stevens said serving on council has reinforced that decisions are made collectively.

“You are one voice around the council table, and the best decisions come from listening, asking tough questions, and being willing to keep an open mind,” he said.

He added that councillors must evaluate each issue based on the information available and what they believe is in the best interest of the community.

Taylor said residents should feel comfortable reaching out to their representatives.

“The people who are on council live in the town too,” he said. “A strong representative will communicate with you, take your concerns seriously, and offer an honest assessment of what can be done.”

Advice for future candidates

As residents consider who may seek office, the Sherwood, Taylor and Stevens offered different perspectives on what makes an effective councillor.

Taylor encouraged prospective candidates to become involved in the community before running for office.

“Show people that you care about your town through consistent leadership in a variety of different causes, committees, or organizations,” he said.

Taylor also encouraged candidates to attend council meetings and learn about the issues facing the community.

Stevens said people considering a run should understand that public office is a responsibility.

“If you genuinely want to serve your community, are willing to listen to people with different perspectives, and are prepared to put in the time, it can be a very rewarding experience,” he said.

Sherwood said prospective candidates should understand the personal commitment involved and be prepared for the scrutiny that comes with public office.

“You need to have a genuine desire to help others and to be compassionate,” she said. “You have to want to make a positive difference.”

Sherwood said prospective councillors must also be prepared to listen to different viewpoints, build consensus and make difficult decisions, even when those decisions are unpopular.

“You have to have a thick skin,” she said. “And you have to put in way more than an eight-hour day.”

Despite the challenges, she added that serving the community has been a fulfilling experience.

“The most rewarding aspect of the responsibility has been seeing all the progress that we have made, whether it was on council or any of the many town committees,” she said.

Stevens said his first term on council has reinforced the importance of making thoughtful decisions on behalf of residents.

“Serving on council has given me a much greater appreciation for the responsibility that comes with the role and the importance of making informed decisions on behalf of our community,” he said.

Taylor told the Citizen that serving Orangeville has also been a rewarding experience.

“I never imagined that being on council would add such joy and satisfaction to my life,” he said.

“It fills my cup in such a fulfilling way.”

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