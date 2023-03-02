Banquet raises funds for The Door Youth Centre

March 2, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Around 225 people attended the annual Youth Unlimited YFC Highlands dinner at Compass Community Church on Friday, Feb. 24.

The event is a fundraiser in support of YFC’s The Door youth centres in Orangeville and Grand Valley.

The Door has been active in the Grand Valley community for over 20 years and 45 years in Orangeville.

Both centres provide a safe, supervised environment where relationships are formed between youth and caring staff and volunteers. This includes discussing school, relationships, current issues, careers, and looking to the future.

The centres provide a variety of programs, of which there is drop-in programming.

Working with local churches, agencies, businesses, and volunteers, they are always adjusting or expanding programs to address any needs that may arise.

Last Friday’s fundraising dinner was a success due to those who participated and local businesses who sponsored the event.

“We do this gala dinner as a fundraiser for our organization in Orangeville and Grand Valley,” explained John Walkinshaw, board chair of the local Youth for Christ (YFC). “We have organizations throughout a wider area, but this fundraiser was for these two youth centres. This helps pay for the cost of operation and the staff, who are like missionaries, in the respect that their salaries are paid for through donations. There are around 50 volunteers who make the evening happen. Between the ticket sales and sponsors, it was a great evening and it helps us to continue our operations.”

Many local businesses support the effort, including Scotia Bank matching donations dollar-for-dollar up to $3,000.

Local businesses who supported the gala include Walkinshaw Partners, Reimmer Consulting Ltd., Bracket Auto Group, Muskoka Woods, RJ Burnside & Associates, Bob & Marion Currie, Dods and McNair Funeral Home, Hillside Automotive, Barth’s Cleaning Centre, Speedy Auto Glass, Carters Law Firm, National Traffic Services, and Cobs Bread.

Readers Comments (0)