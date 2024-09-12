Assault, break and enter, impaired driving among charges laid against Brampton resident in Shelburne

September 12, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

A Brampton resident is facing 15 charges and a man from Caledon is facing six charges related to impaired driving investigations carried out by Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers over the weekend.

Dufferin OPP officers responded to a call for service in the area of Leanne Lane in Shelburne on Sept. 6, shortly after 9 p.m.

The accused left the scene prior to police arrival but officers were able to locate the driver and were led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, a 40-year-old from Brampton has been charged with:

• Nine counts of Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court

• Uttering Threats – Cause death or Bodily Harm

• Two counts of Break, Enter a plaace – commit indictable offence

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

• Assault

Later that day, shortly after 11 p.m., Dufferin OPP responded to a traffic complaint in the area of A Line in East Garafraxa. Officers located the driver and were led to an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, a 49-year-old from Caledon has been charged with:

• Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

• Disobey stop sign – fail to stop

• Fail to surrender insurance card

• Fail to surrender permit for motor vehicle

• Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

• Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dufferin OPP responded to a call for service in the area of Main Street in Grand Valley on Sept. 7, shortly before 12:30 a.m.

Officers arrived on scene and noted a truck driving down the road with no lights on. Officers spoke with the driver and were led into an impaired driving investigation.

As a result of the investigation, a 20-year-old, from Grand Valley has been charged with operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

