Annual Santa Claus Parade to roll through downtown Orangeville this weekend

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Santa Claus is coming to town!

The annual Orangeville Santa Claus Parade will be held on Saturday, Nov. 22 at 5 p.m., with Theatre Orangeville Artistic Director Emeritus David Nairn leading the floats as parade marshal.

“I was thrilled when Mayor Post asked me to be this year’s parade marshal,” said Nairn. “I am so proud to live in this great community and, of course, give back in any way I can. I will be proudly waving as I lead off the parade.”

“Classic Christmas” is the parade’s theme this year, with over 60 floats from community organizations. The lineup of floats will feature sparkling lights, elves, reindeer, and a sleigh pulling Santa Claus.

“Pre-parade entertainment will be in full swing along Broadway, starting at 4 p.m. Say hello to characters out for a stroll and enjoy performances by the Orangeville Show Chorus,” stated the Town of Orangeville in a press release issued Nov. 19.

This year’s route for the parade starts at the intersection of Hansen Blvd. and First St., travels up First St. to its intersection with Broadway, and travels along Broadway until it reaches its intersection with Fourth St.

Road closures for the parade will begin at 3 p.m. and end at 7 p.m. Orangeville Transit will also end its bus service at 2:45 p.m. on Nov. 22 to accommodate the parade.

Judging the floats this year are local residents Rob Jeffrey and Sarah Clarke. They will review the floats from the judge’s booth at the southwest corner of Broadway and First St.

“Entries will be evaluated on holiday spirit and portrayal of the Classic Christmas theme,” the Town of Orangeville stated.

The town is hosting the annual parade in partnership with Downtown Orangeville (OBIA).

Brackett Auto Group is providing this year’s marshal and Orangeville council vehicles.

“If you’re heading down to watch the parade, please remember to watch from the sidewalks along the parade route. Watching from the medians on Broadway, standing on the road or crossing the road during the parade is not allowed,” stated the Town of Orangeville.”

