‘Anguish’ in the courtroom says judge, as Adrianna McCauley trial delayed again

By Riley Murphy

Pia, the mother of Adrianna McCauley, sat in the Caledon East Courts on July 31 and was told the hearing would be delayed once again, with no plea entered that day.

Adrianna tragically lost her life in September 2024 in a four-vehicle collision on Coleraine Drive at King Street West in Bolton.

At the time of the accident, residents alleged the defendant’s truck was going far too fast to be able to stop in time, resulting in the four-vehicle crash.

Ever since September 2024, Pia has shared that she has attended every hearing and call, often taking days off from work to be there.

Yet, on July 31, the defendant and his attorney did not attend.

The court met at 10 a.m., and by 11 a.m. neither the defendant nor his attorney was present, either in person or online.

In their absence, the hearing was once again postponed, much to the visible frustration of Pia and those with her.

The judge shared that there was “anguish” in the courtroom after hearing the matter had to be delayed yet again.

Pia, who has been waiting for this case to be resolved, will have to wait more than a year to finally hear a plea from the defendant accused in the crash that took her daughter’s life.

The Assistant Crown Attorney spoke to the victim’s family on July 24, yet shared in court that they did not anticipate that day to move forward with the plea.

The court is expected to reconvene in October to hear a plea, with the intention of resolving the matter that day.

The court stated that, come October, all matters will be addressed in one hearing, a date Pia hopes will finally bring long-awaited closure.

As of July 11, Peel Regional Council designated Coleraine Drive/Emil Kolb Parkway as a Community Safety Zone from Ellwood Drive West to De Rose Avenue in Bolton.

This section of road is intersected by Harvest Moon Drive, where the accident occurred.

Community Safety Zones are recognized under provincial legislation and have strict speed limits and increased fines.

The implementation of this new Community Safety Zone will happen this summer.


