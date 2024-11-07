An act of Remembrance: Annual Poppy Campaign supports Orangeville’s Veterans and their families

November 7, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Poppy Campaign is well underway in Orangeville, with roughly 160 businesses taking part, raising funds for local Veterans and spreading the message of remembrance through the poppy.

The campaign takes place every year from the last Friday of October to Nov. 11, with donations collected locally through tabletop boxes and volunteer canvassers. These donations support the Poppy Trust Fund at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 233 in Orangeville.

Over $50,000 was collected last year, and hopefully, a similar amount will be received this year to assist Veterans and their families.

Beyond raising funds, the Poppy Campaign provides the opportunity to take part in remembrance by wearing a poppy and reflecting on the dedication of Canada’s Veterans as well as active armed forces.

“The importance of the poppy is remembering the sacrifices that were made by the men and women that went and served, and the sacrifices that their families have also made, whether they came home or didn’t come home. Veterans are still coming home and living with invisible injuries,” said Tammy Middleton, the Orangeville Legion’s Poppy Chairperson.

She shared that her grandfather fought for Britain in the Second World War and that remembrance is very important for her family, as they’ve been directly impacted by the sacrifices made by those who served.

“My husband’s family is from Holland, and the area of Holland that they were from was liberated by the Canadian Army,” she told the Citizen.

Regarding the importance of remembrance, she said, “If we forget, then war becomes a thing that people don’t necessarily really pay attention to. The act of remembrance is the hope that we won’t repeat past mistakes, and the poppy is the symbol of that – the act of remembering.”

Part of the funds collected through the Poppy Campaign go to the Orangeville Legion’s Hospital Trust, which is used to support Veterans’ quality of life when their health deteriorates.

This could be a handrail for a bathtub or bigger ticket items like a stair lift, mobility chair, or remodelling a bathroom to accommodate a health condition.

For those larger-priced items, the Royal Canadian Legion’s Dominion Command kicks in additional funds.

A portion of the funds from the Poppy Campaign also goes to a company that provides service dogs to Veterans.

The 1849 Lorne Scots Army Cadets, based out of Orangeville and the 85 Tornado Cadets Squadron from Grand Valley both canvas for the campaign and receive funds when it concludes.

This is because cadet programs help to foster the next generation of servicemen and women, who will one day be Veterans themselves.

When looking at the donations raised through the Poppy Campaign, Middleton said the Orangeville Legion is happy to receive any amount, big or small.

“In this economy, we’re just grateful that people are taking the time to remember and to donate so that we can look after our Veterans and their families,” she explained. “The [Orangeville] Food Bank itself has struggled this year keeping food on the shelf. That says a lot about the funds that people have available to make sure that they’re paying their bills and that they have food on the table. So if they’re down to the last quarter and they’re donating it to this cause, then that’s amazing.”

Middleton added, “The fact that they’re taking part in the act of remembrance is what’s important… and that the money is going to go and help Veterans.”

With approximately 160 businesses taking part in the poppy campaign this year and well over 250 donation boxes distributed throughout the community, one can be found just about anywhere in town.

But as usual, big box stores and grocers are taking part, such as Home Hardware, Canadian Tire, Zehr’s, Metro, FreshCo, No Frills, Sobeys, both LCBOs in town, the Beer Store and Walmart.

Middleton said she encouraged all residents of Orangeville and Dufferin County to stop by a location with a poppy box, make a donation and wear one.

“Wearing a poppy is an act of remembrance, so that we don’t forget our past, we don’t make the same mistakes again, and we can support our Veterans and their families, who risked their lives and gave a lot,” she noted. “I think it’s the least we can do to support them now and later in life, and that goes for the dependents, their wives, children, great-grandchildren.”

Anyone is welcome to volunteer for the Poppy Campaign by canvassing in front of participating businesses.

Volunteers take on a two-hour shift and collect donations in exchange for poppies.

The only requirement is that those who take part present themselves well as they’re representing remembrance and the Orangeville Legion.

“We go over our protocols with them for canvassing,” said Middleton. Whoever’s going to come in and canvas, we don’t want them in ripped jeans. We want them to look presentable.”

Anyone interested can call the Orangeville Legion at 519-942-4895 to learn more.

Remembrance Day Ceremony in Orangeville

On Nov. 11, the Orangeville Legion Branch 233 is inviting the community to take part in its Remembrance Day Ceremony.

A parade of Orangeville Legion members and members of the public who would like to join will depart from its building at 5 John St. at 10:45 a.m., marching down Broadway before turning onto Second Street and arriving at the cenotaph in Alexandra Park beside Orangeville Town Hall (87 Broadway).

Members of the public who would like to take part in the parade are asked to arrive at the Orangeville Legion by 10:15 a.m. at the latest.

Everyone is invited to stop by the Legion after the Remembrance Day Ceremony, where light refreshments will be served, and the cash bar will be open.

“People can mingle and hopefully enjoy each other’s company and tell stories,” said Middleton, Orangeville Legion’s third vice-president, Veteran service officer co-chair, and the Ladies Auxiliary liaison. “It’s all about remembrance… to keep it going so it doesn’t get forgotten.

Readers Comments (0)