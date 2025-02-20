All-candidates debate

Dear Editor,

Now, more than ever, we need politicians who have the fortitude to walk into a tough situation and stand up for their principles, actions and intentions.

Sylvia Jones did not meet this basic quality by not attending the all-candidates debate in Orangeville (held on Feb. 18).

Many of us know that it can be intimidating to walk in front of what may be a hostile crowd, but some jobs demand that it be done.

If a politician cannot face the people they represent, how can they possibly represent these people in the tough times that we are obviously facing now?

Likewise, Doug Ford ran from the media following the televised leaders’ debate.

Tough talk is cheap. Actions speak louder than words.

Rob Strang

Orangeville

