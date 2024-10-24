Letters to the Editor

$3.2 billion addition to the provincial deficit

October 24, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Dear Sam,

This past week our premier announced that he plans to spend 3.2 billion of our tax dollars to send every Ontarian a cheque for $200 because “people are hurting.” 

Why am I not surprised?

This is the latest in a long line of gimmicks (a tunnel under the 401 comes to mind) that pass as public policy from Mr. Ford.  The premier is mainly interested in distracting voters from his policy failures in health care, affordable housing, education, the environment, etc., and privatizing everything that isn’t nailed down.  

I’m sure that everyone could think of much better ways to spend 3.2 billion dollars if Doug was actually interested in helping those Ontarians who really are struggling.  Wealthy Ontarians such as Galen Weston don’t need any more of our money.  Running the Province of Ontario is a difficult job and it would be nice if the people doing it were fiscally responsible, intelligent and thoughtful.

Best regards,

Jon Bathmaker
Mono


