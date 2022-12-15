December 15, 2022 · 0 Comments
December is a month of
good winter
start of snow
chilly nights
cool or cold weather
December is a time to
shop for gifts
get together with friends
families or a special someone
some bake treats
others take trips
in anticipation to rest
Lots to look forward to
happy
excitement
time to reach out
to share a holiday cheer
In the midst of materialistic world
we forget those people grieving
sick and weak
no work to provide the essential
to even eat and have shelter
Countries in war
religious people being persecuted
starving children
sadness
worry
hunger
anger
December is a month of
having the blessedness to be
reminded that not everyone
can joyfully celebrate
Those who are gifted
to be able to
spend time and money
should be keeping
the oppressed in mind
In an ideal world
December is a month of
love
peace
thanksgiving
no matter
how you are.
Matthew McGugan
Orangeville resident
Non-speaking Autistic, Aspiring Poet