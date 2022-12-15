Letters to the Editor

December 

December 15, 2022

December is a month of

good winter 

start of snow

chilly nights 

cool or cold weather

December is a time to 

shop for gifts

get together with friends 

families or a special someone

some bake treats 

others take trips

in anticipation to rest

Lots to look forward to 

happy 

excitement

time to reach out 

to share a holiday cheer

In the midst of materialistic world

we forget those people grieving 

sick and weak

no work to provide the essential 

to even eat and have shelter

Countries in war

religious people being persecuted

starving children

sadness 

worry 

hunger 

anger

December is a month of 

having the blessedness to be

reminded that not everyone 

can joyfully celebrate

Those who are gifted 

to be able to

spend time and money

should be keeping 

the oppressed in mind

In an ideal world 

December is a month of 

love

peace

thanksgiving 

no matter

how you are.

Matthew McGugan

Orangeville resident

Non-speaking Autistic, Aspiring Poet



         


