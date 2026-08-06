25 cents, no stigma: Orangeville Food Bank’s vending machine program

August 6, 2026 · 0 Comments

This week, we are getting ready for a visit from our friends at North York Harvest Food Bank. They are coming up to talk about our community vending machines. It’s hard to believe that we started this program with just a good idea back in early 2022.

Food insecurity had surged post-pandemic, and it became clear that the traditional food banking model had to change. As the need grew, bringing people to the food wasn’t feasible because our waiting room couldn’t hold everyone who needed support, and people’s needs had changed.

Our shift in focus became food to the people, not people to the food. How could we get food into the community, making it more accessible, reducing the number of people coming to the food bank and ensuring that in off-hours, people still have access to food?

Vending machines seemed like an interesting idea, and offering a nutritious and delicious meal for 25 cents was unheard of. Supported by our community kitchen and the reclaimed food coming in from grocery stores, it seemed possible, but where do we find a vending machine? Turns out, down County Road 11 at Besley’s Country Market.

The machine had been in storage in a barn, as it did not enjoy the dust and heat of being outside. A volunteer quietly stepped up and offered to pay for the machine, which was being offered to us at a very low price, and then the partnerships and community excitement took off.

Our first vending machine was temporarily located at the Orangeville Town Hall until it’s permanent location – The Orangeville Public Library, which was undergoing renovations, was ready. Both locations offered easy access to anyone, but more importantly, the machines removed the ‘us’ versus ‘them’ mentality around food access.

Food Insecurity is a spectrum. You may be fine today, but tomorrow, next month, next year may bring a different set of circumstances. Making sure that anyone could access the machine was critical to moving to a more dignified and less stigmatizing way to access food.

Community members, town staff and council members accessed the machine, had conversations and shared food together, removing stigma and building dignity one meal at a time.

Today, we have two additional locations: 30 Centre Street, which is a social services hub in Orangeville, and the Grand Valley Library at 4 Amaranth Street East.

Community partnerships, Snell’s Delivery, RBC, JB Bickle and quiet donations have been the backbone of the vending machine program. Without their generosity, the program may not be a reality. What began as a good idea four years ago has been nurtured by our community into three machines that will distribute over 25,000 meals, successfully bridging the gap for many local families by providing enhanced access to fresh, affordable meals.

Our mission statement is “A Well-Nourished Community.” From a good idea four years ago, that was nurtured by our community, to three machines that will distribute over 25,000 meals into our community is mind-blowing. The vending machine program is just one of the many ways that we work to support our community, and our community supports us.

What started as a simple idea four years ago has grown into a life-changing vending machine program that provides over 25,000 fresh, dignified meals to our neighbours for just 25 cents. Please donate today to help us expand this network, bring food directly to those in need, and ensure that nutritious meals remain a right for everyone in our community, not a privilege.

This week’s Community Voice submission was provided by Heather Hayes at the Orangeville Food Bank.

Readers Comments (0)