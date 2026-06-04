RAM Rodeo brings bull riding, family entertainment to Orangeville this weekend

June 4, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Cowboys, cowgirls and bucking bulls will soon ride back into town for the Headwaters stop on the annual RAM Rodeo Tour.

Coming to the Orangeville Fairgrounds on Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7, attendees will see bull riding, saddle bronc riding, barrel racing, rescue racing and pole bending.

The RAM Rodeo Tour is making 15 stops across Ontario, with over $300,000 in prize money being awarded to successful competitors.

“Above the competition, there’s a lot of family entertainment and fun. We have a free kids rodeo two hours before the show for all the kids in the audience. We bring them into the arena to experience what the arena is about,” said RAM Rodeo Tour President Ross Millar.

“We also have the award-winning Canadian Cowgirls coming again. Their precision drill team has been all over the world — the Rose Bowl Parade, the Indianapolis 500, the Calgary Stampede.”

The performing trick riding group Off Kilter will also return this year.

“But most importantly, the cowboys and cowgirls are there for the competition,” Millar said. “It’s intense competition.”

About 140 competitors will take part, primarily hailing from Eastern Canada and the U.S.

In addition to providing a meaningful opportunity for up-and-coming competitors, RAM Rodeo’s stop at the Orangeville Fairgrounds will also fundraise, as it has in previous years.

There will be a 50/50 draw, with funds raised supporting TUFF Therapeutic Riding in Mono, which provides therapeutic riding lessons to at-risk youth.

For the RAM Rodeo stop on Saturday, the gates to the Orangeville Fairgrounds will open at 11 a.m. and the rodeo gets underway at 2 p.m. On Sunday, the gates open at 10:30 a.m. and the rodeo gets underway at 1 p.m.

“I think it’s a great afternoon for a family. It’s great entertainment along with intense competition,” said Millar. “Many new Canadians seem to be getting attracted to it because it really embodies the way of the working cowboy and Canadian heritage.”

Tickets can be bought in advance online at ticketweb.ca/search?q=Headwater+RAM+Rodeo for $30 for an adult, $15 for youth and free for children five and under. Tickets are $10 less when purchased online instead of at the door.

With ticket sales already ahead of last year’s sold-out event, Millar is confident 2026 will be another successful year.

“Come out, bring your friends, and enjoy the afternoon,” Millar said.

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