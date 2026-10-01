Orangeville Transit to deploy three new buses next week, make route changes

October 1, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

After a two-year wait for new vehicles forced Orangeville Transit to rely almost exclusively on school buses, new transit buses will hit the town’s roads Oct. 8.

The date also marks when new stops will be added along the transit system’s Orange route in the Veteran’s Way community, now that the Hansen Blvd. connection is complete and connects to Blind Line.

“Good things come to those who wait! Two years after beginning the order process, we are excited to introduce three new buses that will modernize Orangeville Transit’s fleet,” said Tony Dulisse, Orangeville’s transportation and development manager.

“The new buses were built by a Canadian manufacturer,” he added.

The estimated cost for each bus is $1,030,000, according to the town.

The new buses will feature bike racks for combining transit with cycling and digital screens showing bus lines and timing.

The vehicles also feature a modern interior with room for up to 40 riders, clean diesel technology for lower emissions than traditional diesel buses and SmartRider™ ramp technology that lowers to different heights and self-levels. This makes it easier and safer for riders to get on and off the bus.

“Transit is a vital service in our community, connecting people to workplaces, schools, essential services, activities and loved ones,” said Orangeville CAO David Smith.

“Orangeville is changing and evolving every day, and our transit service needs to reflect that with ongoing improvements. Now more of our community will be able to access transit on reliable buses that meet the different needs of our riders.”

With the opening of Hansen Boulevard’s extension in August, new transit stops have been added to the Veteran’s Way community along that road. Other stops have shifted nearby to accommodate this new part of the orange route.

New stops include Hansen Boulevard at Credit Creek Boulevard (Centre Fellowship Church), Parkinson Crescent at Preston Drive, Parkinson Crescent at Laverty Crescent, Hansen Boulevard at College Avenue and College Avenue at Fieldgate Drive.

Three stops have been removed: Blind Line at Hansen Blvd., College Ave. at Elaine Dr. and Fieldgate Dr. at College Ave.

The town will be posting updated route maps and schedules at transit shelters. The maps can also be found online or through the transit app.

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