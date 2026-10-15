Sheila Hall campaigns on lowering taxes and improving infrastructure

October 15, 2026 · 0 Comments

With the Oct. 26 municipal election approaching, the Citizen has given all Orangeville council candidates the opportunity to share their background, priorities and approach to governance.

Below are responses from Sheila Hall, who is seeking election as deputy mayor.

What made you want to run for municipal office?

I want to be deputy mayor to make a difference. I’m running because I am very concerned about our infrastructure, and our taxes at every level are out of control.

I was out door-knocking, and this is a very big concern for residents. One gentleman said he feels like he is paying for another mortgage because he pays $9,000 in house taxes alone.

What do you see as the biggest issues facing the municipality?

What bothers me the most right now is that our taxes are way out of hand. I have seen so much of our tax dollars wasted in so many ways. My other concerns are infrastructure, housing, homelessness, affordable housing, and so much more.

Our infrastructure is not keeping up with the growth of Orangeville. There are way too many open-air malls, all with the same kind of merchandise — pizza places, nail salons, weed shops — it’s not good.

What I’m fighting for is lowering the tax burden, improving our infrastructure, our sewage system, helping our homeless people, building affordable housing and rentals, improving our roads and sidewalks, and looking after our watershed.

For so many years, nothing has really been done except for our taxes continuing to go up, and our services continuing to go down.

I’m here for you, the taxpayers.

As your deputy mayor, I will always work for you, the people. I will be accountable. I’m here to fight for you.

What makes you best suited for the role?

I bring years of practical experience and a passion for serving others to the role. I have a lifetime of service and a commitment to our community. I’m a proud resident of Orangeville since 1985 and a local chaplain.

I advocate for people and animals and believe everyone deserves compassion, having founded Backyard Street Ministry.

I have experience in architectural design and work as a chef by trade.

I will always be available to you — the people who I care about — the people of Orangeville.

It’s time for change and accountability. I want a town hall that listens to the people.

I love Orangeville, and I want to make it an even better place than it is right now. I have sat back and watched this town grow in the wrong way; it’s not managed properly, and it really never has changed in the way it should have

I am just like you: a resident who cares. And even better, a deputy mayor who cares.

Readers Comments (0)