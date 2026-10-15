Incumbent Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post campaigns on growth, infrastructure and affordability

October 15, 2026 · 0 Comments

With the Oct. 26 municipal election approaching, the Citizen has given all Orangeville council candidates the opportunity to share their background, priorities and approach to governance.

Below are responses from Lisa Post, who is seeking election as mayor.

What made you want to run for municipal office?

I didn’t enter public life because I had always dreamed of becoming mayor.

Orangeville has been home to my family for four generations, and I learned early that if you care about your community, you show up for it. For me, that started with volunteering, serving on local boards, fundraising and working with youth.

I first ran for council in 2014 and lost. Instead of walking away, I kept showing up. I attended council meetings, asked questions, listened and started writing about local government so residents could better understand what was happening at town hall.

Eventually, I realized that if I was going to ask my community to expect more from its leaders, I had to be willing to serve.

I was elected to council in 2018 and mayor in 2022. What made me want to run then is still what motivates me today: I care deeply about this community, and I believe good communities are built by people willing to show up, work together and make thoughtful decisions about their future.

What do you see as the biggest issues facing the municipality?

Orangeville’s biggest challenge is managing growth while protecting the financial strength and quality of life that make this a great community.

Growth affects almost everything we do. We need the water, wastewater, roads and other infrastructure to support new homes and businesses. At the same time, residents expect reliable services, safe neighbourhoods, parks and recreation, and a community that remains affordable and welcoming.

All of that has to happen in a difficult financial environment. Municipalities are facing rising costs and increasing demands while relying on limited revenue tools. That makes good planning and financial discipline especially important.

We also can’t solve these challenges alone. Strong relationships with Dufferin County and the provincial and federal governments help us advocate for Orangeville, secure investment and make sure our community has a voice when decisions affecting our future are made.

These aren’t separate issues. The decisions we make about growth affect infrastructure, services, affordability and municipal finances. Good communities are built one thoughtful decision at a time.

What makes you best suited for the role?

Four years ago, I asked Orangeville residents to trust me to lead collaboratively, be accountable, protect affordability and strengthen our community. Those commitments have guided the way I’ve served as mayor.

Working with council, staff and community partners, we’ve balanced four budgets, reduced debt and secured millions in provincial funding, including $8.1 million for critical water infrastructure. We’re investing in a new fire station, roads, trails, transit and the infrastructure our growing community needs.

I’ve also learned that effective municipal leadership requires strong relationships beyond Town Hall. As mayor and now warden of Dufferin County, I’ve worked to ensure Orangeville has a respected voice with our municipal, provincial and federal partners.

I know the job, but experience alone isn’t what makes someone a good mayor. Leadership means listening, bringing people together, making thoughtful decisions and doing the work, even when nobody is watching.

Over the past four years, I’ve shown how I lead and what that approach can accomplish. I’m asking Orangeville residents for the opportunity to keep building on that progress

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