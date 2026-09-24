HollyFest continues to be targeted by impersonation scam

September 24, 2026 · 0 Comments

Scammers continue to target the Orangeville Citizen’s annual HollyFest Christmas Market by impersonating the market’s official email: shows@lpcmedia.ca.

The only correspondence with vendors or the public from HollyFest will come from the email: shows@lpcmedia.ca.

Please do not respond to any emails that appear differently. Those impersonating HollyFest market organizers are using several different email addresses that closely resemble the official email address. Please pay close attention to the spelling of the email address you get from anyone claiming to represent HollyFest.

Scammers are requesting vendor fee payments from previous, current and potential vendors. They are also requesting security deposits and a “cleaning fee,” which HollyFest will never ask for.

If any email address other than shows@lpcmedia.ca has contacted you or your business, please do not respond and contact your local police department’s non-emergency telephone line to report it.

The Orangeville Citizen encourages anyone with concerns to contact our office at (519) 941-2230 or stop by 10 First Street, Floor 1, Orangeville.

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