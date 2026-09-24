Dufferin Oaks opens doors for first Community Engagement Day

September 24, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes

Dufferin Oaks opened its doors to the community on Sept. 18 for its first Long-Term Care Community Engagement Day, welcoming residents, families, community partners and members of the public for an afternoon of tours, exhibits and conversation.

The event, held at the Shelburne long-term care home, was part of a province-wide initiative focused on strengthening connections between long-term care homes and the communities they serve.

Prominent employees and leaders from Dufferin County were present to commemorate the day, including Warden Lisa Post, also mayor of Orangeville.

“I’m honoured to join you today as we celebrate Dufferin Oaks, its staff, its volunteers and partners, and of course the residents who call Dufferin Oaks home,” she said.

“Dufferin Oaks is a proud member of Advantage Ontario, a not-for-profit association that represents operators and providers of not-for-profit, charitable, and municipal sector care across Ontario.”

Post added, “The Oaks has been a really important part of our community since it first opened back in 1962, with a capacity of just 65 beds… I’m really excited to celebrate today the importance of long-term care and to get the chance to connect with our staff, residents, and partners. All of you are so important to Dufferin County, and it’s an absolute honour to be part of this first and definitely not last community engagement day for the Oaks.”

The original facility has since been expanded and complemented by the current Dufferin Oaks building, which now includes 160 rooms across five resident home areas.

The afternoon included information displays, opportunities to speak with residents, families and staff, guided tours of the three-storey facility and an exhibit from the Museum of Dufferin highlighting the history of Dufferin Oaks and its connection to the community.

Food and refreshments were provided by Destined to Bake Café, the home’s on-site café operator.

The event was intended to reinforce that residents do not stop being members of the community when they move into long-term care.

Residents continue to maintain connections as parents, grandparents, neighbours, volunteers, mentors and friends, with relationships involving families, schools, faith groups, volunteers, community organizations and local businesses contributing to their quality of life.

The event also coincided with the conclusion of Resident Council Week, with the home’s Resident Council providing information about its role in giving residents a voice in decisions affecting their daily lives.

The Dufferin Family Council also participated in the event. The council acts as a liaison between residents, families and staff, while providing families and friends with an opportunity to raise concerns and make recommendations.

The home currently has 160 residents and has maintained longstanding relationships with organizations throughout Dufferin County. Recent community connections have included visits from EarlyON and Highland Daycare, performances by the Pine River Choir and other entertainers, faith groups, music therapy and visits from therapy animals.

Dufferin County CAO Antonietta Minichillo reinforced this connection when she addressed guests at the event.

“Today is about opening our doors, strengthening relationships, and inviting the community to see the care, connection, and daily life that makes Dufferin Oaks a true home,” she said.

“It’s not simply a place where care is provided; it is indeed a home, and it remains connected to the broader community that surrounds it. The people who live here are parents, grandparents, neighbors, volunteers, mentors, and friends.”

Minichillo added, “Every day, nurses, personal support workers, dietary and housekeeping staff, recreation staff, and many others come to work at Dufferin Oaks with a shared commitment to supporting residents with care, dignity, and kindness. Today is a wonderful opportunity to share that passion and dedication with you, and to help everyone learn more about the people, programs, and partnership that support life here at Dufferin Oaks.”

Today, Dufferin Oaks remains a county-run long-term care home and a significant part of the community’s network of services for seniors.

Organizers said the event provided the public with a greater understanding of life at Dufferin Oaks and the relationships that help residents remain connected to the broader community.

Following the inaugural event, Dufferin Oaks will use the experience and community response to help determine how the engagement day could continue in future years.

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