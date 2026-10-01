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Dufferin Board of Trade to host forum for Orangeville mayor, deputy mayor candidates

October 1, 2026   ·   0 Comments

The Orangeville Mayor and Deputy Mayor Election Forum is coming to the Opera House (87 Broadway) next Monday.

The Dufferin Board of Trade (DBOT) and Dufferin Federation of Agriculture (DFA) are hosting the forum on Oct. 5 from 7 to 9 p.m.

During the event, candidates will share their priorities and answer questions about Orangeville’s future with past DBOT chair Doug Harkness moderating.

DBOT, DFA and audience members will generate questions during the moderated question period, and they’ll be selected as time permits.

Rogers will broadcast the forum live on television and a recording will be posted online afterward.

“Municipal decisions affect businesses and communities across Dufferin, from roads and planning to agriculture and economic development. As a nonpartisan organization, DBOT hosts election forums and provides an online Election Hub so voters can hear directly from candidates, compare their ideas and make an informed choice. I hope people will join us at the Opera House, explore the Election Hub — and then vote,” said Diana Morris, DBOT’s executive director.

Voters can also visit DBOT’s 2026 Election Hub at dufferinbot.ca/2026elections for candidate profiles and videos from across Dufferin’s eight municipalities.

All 90 municipal candidates were invited to submit a profile and record a video, and Rogers is sharing the videos to help more residents hear from them.

The Election Hub also features a recording of the Sept. 24 Future Dufferin County Council Election Forum. Eleven candidates from Grand Valley, Melancthon, Mono, Mulmur and Shelburne discussed economic development, agriculture, tourism, infrastructure and county governance.

Visit dufferinbot.ca/future-dufferin-county-council-election-forum-highlights-countywide-priorities to view the Future Dufferin County Council Election Forum.

DBOT shares candidate information and hosts forums to help voters make informed choices while keeping business and agricultural needs part of the election conversation. DBOT does not endorse candidates or receive funding to organize its election activities.

“Explore the Election Hub, join the Orangeville forum on October 5 and make your voice heard in the municipal election,” said DBOT.


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