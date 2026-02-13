General News

Province dedicates $1.1 million to Headwaters to increase CT scan capacity

February 13, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

The Government of Ontario announced on Feb. 5 that over $1.1 million will be invested in Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) to expand surgical and diagnostic imaging services.

The funds are also aimed at reducing wait times for patients in Dufferin and Caledon. In total, $574,250 will go towards supporting nearly 2,300 CT scan hours, and $587,100 will be used to complete more surgeries.

“This investment from our government will help Headwaters reduce waitlists while improving health outcomes,” said Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones, who also serves as Ontario’s Minister of Health.

“By expanding the number of surgeries and CT scans performed at our local hospital, we are connecting more patients in our community to care when they need it most.”

CT scans are essential for diagnosing a wide range of conditions, including internal injuries and cancer. An additional 2,297 hours of CT scans will increase clinical capacity, enabling HHCC to serve more patients.

The $1.1 million in funding for HHCC is part of the Ontario government’s $81 million in one-time funding to help 86 Ontario hospitals offer 324,000 additional CT hours.

The funding to increase capacity for surgeries at Headwaters includes orthopedic surgeries such as hip and knee replacements, as well as cataract, hernia, gynecologic, pediatric, and other priority surgeries.

Dufferin and Caledon residents can now receive care closer to home thanks to increased surgical volumes, improved patient flow, and frontline staff support.

“This investment will help more patients in Dufferin–Caledon get timely access to CT scans and surgeries closer to home,” said HHCC President Kim Delahunt. “We are grateful for the province’s support, which strengthens our ability to reduce wait times and support our clinical teams in delivering high-quality care.”

As part of the province’s plan titled “Your Health: A Plan for Connected and Convenient Care,” additional actions will be taken to connect more patients with high-quality care closer to home.


