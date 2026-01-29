Sports

Over $2,500 in prizes await at Island Lake’s Annual Ice Fishing Derby

January 29, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Winter anglers, get ready to drop a line at the Annual Island Lake Ice Fishing Derby, running Feb. 7 to 16, at Island Lake Conservation Area in Orangeville.

Hosted in partnership with Credit Valley Conservation (CVC), Credit Valley Conservation Foundation (CVCF) and the Friends of Island Lake (FOIL), this winter tradition is open to participants of all ages.

The fishing derby provides an opportunity to experience the best of Ontario’s winter outdoor activities, without travelling too far from home.

The Ice Fishing Derby offers anglers a chance to win cash prizes totalling more than $2,500 across several big‑catch categories. Adults can compete for prizes awarded to the top three Northern pike and the largest yellow perch and black crappie.

Island Lake Conservation Area hosts two popular fishing derbies each year, one in winter and one in summer. These events help connect people with nature while raising funds to support ongoing conservation efforts that protect, restore and enhance the natural environment.

Young anglers can compete in the youth category, where awards go to contestants with the three longest fish of any species. This event brings families together, encouraging parents and children to fish side by side while enjoying time outdoors.

Anglers can sign up online or by phone until Feb. 15, or in person at the park’s Rental Shop until noon on Feb. 16. Registration fees are $35 for adults (13 years old and up) and $10 for youth (12 years old and under). Daily park admission applies.

Participants who register before noon on Feb. 6 will be entered into a draw for a chance to win a Credit Valley Parks Annual Family Pass, valued at $158.

A valid Ontario Fishing Licence is required except during Ontario Family Fishing Weekend, running Feb. 14 to 16, when anyone can fish licence‑free. Island Lake’s Rental Shop offers ice rod rentals, ice hut rentals and minnows, making it easy for new anglers to join the fun.

For full event details or to register, visit IslandLakeDerby.ca.

If you can’t participate but still want to support FOIL and local conservation efforts, visit cvcfoundation.ca/donate/island-lake.


