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First-degree murder charge laid after Dufferin OPP officer during arrest attempt 

June 11, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

A Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer has died after being struck by a vehicle during an attempted arrest in northern Ontario. The incident resulted in a first-degree murder charge and prompted an outpouring of grief from police and political leaders.

Provincial Constable Tarun Bali, 29, of the Dufferin OPP Detachment, was killed in the line of duty on June 9, near Hearst, Ont., while on a short-term deployment with the OPP’s James Bay Detachment.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique said the incident occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. as officers attempted to safely apprehend an 18-year-old man who had fled from a hospital where he was being assessed under the Mental Health Act.

“As officers attempted to safely apprehend the accused, our officer was struck by a motor vehicle and killed while that motor vehicle was being driven by the accused,” Carrique said.

Carrique said officers from multiple detachments, along with a member of the Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service, were involved in the response and arrest.

“We’re one big team here at the OPP, and he was one of our own. Everybody leans in to lend a hand,” he said, adding that officers from across the province were deployed to assist in the search and apprehension.

The commissioner said Const. Bali, who served with the force for 2.5 years, had volunteered for the northern deployment from his home base in Dufferin County. Carrique described him as a dedicated officer who had “dreamed of being a police officer” from a young age.  

“We know, we saw a picture when he was two years old where he stood there saluting, as in the image of a police officer,” Carrique said. “This was a lifelong dream for him.”

He said Const. Bali had been deployed in the region for four days at the time of the incident and had previously served in similar northern assignments.

“He’s truly an officer that in two and a half years made a difference everywhere he’d go,” Carrique said.

The accused, identified by police as 18-year-old Justin Veronneau of Hearst, faces charges of first-degree murder, flight from police (two counts), dangerous operation causing death, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 24, 2026.

The charges against Veronneau have not been proven in court.  

The investigation is continuing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with support from the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Dufferin County Warden Lisa Post said flags have been lowered to half-mast in honour of Const. Bali and extended condolences on behalf of county council and residents.

“On behalf of Dufferin County Council and staff and our entire community, we extend our sincerest condolences and thoughts to Constable Bali’s family, friends, loved ones and fellow police community members,” Post said.

The OPP said support is being provided to the officer’s family and colleagues as the province’s policing community mourns his death.

“Let’s give them time to grieve. Let’s pay our respects to them and show some sympathy and support,” Carrique said.


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