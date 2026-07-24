Lights, Camera, Orangeville: Dufferin Film Festival returns for year three

July 24, 2026 · 0 Comments

Written By JOSHUA DRAKES

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

The Dufferin Film Festival will return to Orangeville this summer for its third annual celebration of independent Canadian cinema, bringing filmmakers from across the country together for a weekend of screenings, networking, and community events.

Running Aug. 14 to 16, the volunteer-run festival will once again be centred at the Orangeville Opera House, while expanding this year to include new programming at the Orangeville Public Library.

Festival Director Kelly McDowell said that the festival showcases Canadian short films from emerging and independent filmmakers, offering audiences the chance not only to watch films, but also to meet the creators during question and answer sessions.

“They kind of become a part of our community for the weekend,” she said.

The festival’s mission is to provide a platform for independent Canadian filmmakers whose work may not otherwise reach wide audiences while demonstrating the strength and diversity of Canada’s film industry.

Organizers have also worked to create an event that welcomes casual moviegoers alongside dedicated film enthusiasts, making the festival accessible to anyone interested in discovering new Canadian stories.

Several additions are planned for this year’s festival.

A new family-friendly screening on Saturday afternoon will feature youth-oriented programming.

“It’s family friendly in terms of most of the content is child or youth oriented,” McDowell said. “We have cartoons on some of them. We have a documentary that’s actually local about bees, so it’s all appropriate for every age group. We also made it a shorter runtime, so you know if there are young ones there, they won’t have to sit through a lot of films. We lowered the ticket price so it’s more affordable to families.”

Another major addition is an opening-night social event at the Orangeville Public Library.

The library will host live entertainment, interactive art experiences, refreshments, and opportunities for attendees to meet filmmakers in a relaxed setting. The new venue also makes the entire festival fully accessible while showcasing one of the community’s cultural spaces in a new way.

What continues to set the Dufferin Film Festival apart is its community focused atmosphere. Rather than simply attending screenings, audiences have the opportunity to interact directly with filmmakers throughout the weekend, discuss the creative process and build connections within Canada’s independent film community.

“I think that what makes Dufferin Film Festival different is that it’s really intimate, and that’s something that both the filmmakers have said and the audience have said,” McDowell said. “People can come down and actually not just ask questions on stage, but then hang out with filmmakers and share what they thought.”

Organizers say that sense of accessibility has become one of the festival’s defining features as it continues to grow nationally while remaining rooted in Orangeville.

The festival also recreates many elements of a major film festival experience, including a red carpet, networking events and awards presentations, while maintaining a strong community focus.

With ticket sales already ahead of last year’s pace, organizers are expecting another successful weekend celebrating Canadian filmmaking in Dufferin County.

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