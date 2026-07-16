Avalon launches Tour Tuesdays to help families explore retirement living options

July 16, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

For many families, retirement living is something they consider only after a major life change. Avalon Retirement Lodge in Orangeville is hoping to change that by giving residents and families an opportunity to learn about their options earlier.

The Orangeville retirement residence has introduced Tour Tuesdays, a weekly program that allows visitors to tour the facility, ask questions and learn more about retirement living before they are ready to make a move.

“For many families, retirement living is unfamiliar territory. Often, the only experience they’ve had is with a loved one moving into long-term care later in life, so they naturally assume retirement living is the same thing,” said Janine Rose, general manager of Avalon Retirement Lodge.

Tour Tuesdays began July 14 and offer walk-in tours at the Orangeville retirement residence every Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., along with a virtual open house from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Rose said the initiative was created after hearing from people who were interested in retirement living but were unsure how to begin the process.

“Tour Tuesdays were created to make that process easier. Rather than waiting for a special event or scheduling a formal appointment, individuals and families can simply stop in, explore the community, ask questions, and see firsthand what retirement living has to offer,” Rose said.

Visitors can tour suites and common areas, learn about available services and amenities, and ask questions about daily life at Avalon.

Avalon Retirement Lodge is currently home to 63 residents, Rose said, adding that suite availability changes throughout the year.

She said some of the most common questions from prospective residents and families relate to meals, activities, wellness supports, costs, pets, transportation and whether they will be able to maintain their independence.

“People often ask whether they’re ‘ready’ for retirement living, and our answer is usually another question: What kind of lifestyle are you hoping to enjoy?” Rose said.

Rose said she hopes the program encourages people to begin conversations about retirement living before they are faced with making a decision during a stressful time.

“Even if someone isn’t ready to move today, learning about their options now can make future decisions much easier,” she said.

She said the goal is for visitors to leave with a better understanding of what retirement living can look like.

“If someone walks away saying, ‘This is completely different than what I expected,’ then we’ve accomplished exactly what we hoped to,” Rose said.

Those interested in attending a Tour Tuesday can visit Avalon Retirement Lodge on Tuesdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The virtual open house runs from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Visitors can also contact Avalon to arrange a personalized tour.

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