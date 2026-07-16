Orangeville gains specialized electronics repair business offering hard-to-find technical services

July 16, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

A tech service business has moved to the community, specializing in electronic repair and support.

Coolshrimp Modz, a home-based electronics and customization shop that recently relocated from Brampton to Orangeville, is carving out a niche by offering flexible, highly specialized repair and design services that larger chains often overlook.

Run by Brian Martin, a self-taught technician with more than a decade of hands-on experience, the business combines traditional device repair with modern 3D printing, laser engraving, and custom apparel production.

“I do a bit of everything,” he said. “Mainly electronic repairs. I’ll get broken computers, cell phones, TVs, consoles, repair them, and then refurbish them.”

Martin’s path to Orangeville was shaped largely by family. Originally from Edmonton, he spent several years in Brampton before relocating north just recently.

“I was originally from Edmonton, and then we moved over to Ontario, and then I was in Brampton since 2010,” he said. “Our in-laws moved up first. My sister-in-law moved up, and then kind of the rest of the family decided that they like it up there. So we all kind of migrated up here. Now we’ve got maybe four from our families up here in Orangeville. So this will be our new base.”

With grandparents and siblings-in-law now based locally, Brian shifted his business operations to Orangeville as well, choosing to work from a multi-unit house that accommodates both his workshop and home life.

Coolshrimp Modz provides a broad range of services to residents and small businesses in Orangeville and surrounding communities, including Shelburne. Core work includes mobile phone and computer repairs, from basic troubleshooting to board-level and component-level fixes that many big-box stores do not offer.

He doesn’t charge to look at the electronics he’s brought, ensuring customers aren’t surprised by charges throughout the process.

Martin also refurbishes decommissioned computers, extending the life of capable hardware for customers who need affordable options. His workshop also handles television and other one-off electronic repairs, retro game console restoration, and practical fixes such as key fob repairs.

Beyond repairs, Brian has invested in 3D printing, laser engraving, and specialty printing equipment.

He produces custom brackets, mounting hardware, lighting fixtures, and promotional items tailored to exact specifications, including work for local events like bottle openers and branded apparel.

Custom shirts, socks, and other small-run garments are ordered as needed, allowing him to serve sports teams, community groups, and local entrepreneurs without the overhead of large inventories.

Martin’s entry into electronics began years ago, driven by limited resources and a need to make technology more affordable.

“I’ve actually been doing it since I was even in high school,” He said. “I started with electronics and game console repairs. Being of lower income, my family didn’t have much, but I learned that I could get broken consoles for cheap, and then if I could repair it myself, I had the system and I didn’t have to pay full price.”

Martin added, “That’s how it got started. I think it’s been maybe 10 years I’ve been solidly doing this.”

His tech-savvy, self-taught approach and crafty techniques have helped him carve out a niche market in the industry, breathing life into products that have been abandoned or neglected by their manufacturers, and offering fixes to save customers valuable money instead of purchasing new devices.

If there is an electronic issue, Martin says he is ready to fix it.

For more information, go to coolshrimpmodz.com.

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