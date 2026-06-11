Second Mrs. Roper Romp comes to Orangeville, draws large crowd in support of Alzheimer’s

June 11, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

More than 100 colourful caftans, red wigs and oversized glasses filled the streets of Orangeville as the community gathered for the second annual Mrs. Roper Romp, raising more than $1,200 for the Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County.

Organizer Sofie Weber described the 2026 event as an overwhelming success, with participants – affectionately known as “Rompers” – turning out in force to celebrate the beloved television character while supporting a local cause.

Weber said that the fundraiser surpassed expectations and continued the momentum established by the inaugural romp last year. In a follow-up Facebook announcement to confirm the final donation tally, she thanked the crowd who attended.

“Season two of Orangeville’s Mrs. Roper Romp was a huge success with over 100 Rompers in attendance; we were able to raise over $1,200 for the Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County,” she said. “We had such a blast, and we can’t wait to do it again next season. A big thank you to all who joined us – especially our VIP guest and cast member of The Ropers – Stevie Vallance – who reprised her role as the lovable Jenny after 46 years.”

Following the walk through downtown Orangeville, participants gathered at Josie’s Taphouse, where the festivities continued with music, prizes and plenty of opportunities to show off their best Mrs. Roper-inspired outfits.

One of the highlights of the afternoon was the crowning of the 2026 Romp Queen. Steven of British Columbia claimed the title, while last season’s original Romp Queen, Lisa, was named first runner-up.

This romp was also a very special one for fans of the TV show, as it featured an actress from one of the original series. Stevie Vallance, who portrayed Jenny Ballinger on the sitcom The Ropers, joined the celebration and reprised the role more than four decades after appearing on television.

Vallance said that she was overjoyed to see such a strong turnout for a classic series. While she wasn’t originally interested in the events, the Romps eventually grew on her with some encouragement.

“It’s been 46 years since I played Jenny on The Ropers, and I’ve heard about these Romps happening across North America, and I didn’t really think it was for me,” she said. “Then I thought, wait a minute, this would be really fun, so here I am. I think it’s just incredible that the show is still having such an impact.”

It was also an emotional experience for Vallance, who remembered working with the original cast and crew decades ago.

“I kind of just have been crying seeing all of this in person,” she said. “It’s actually emotional for me to see all these Mrs. Ropers around. She was a mother figure for me on the show. This is pretty amazing. Audra Lindley would be so over-the-moon happy. To think they missed this, it would have been just so incredible for all of them. I feel like Audra’s got to be working it from the other side.”

Mrs. Roper Romps have become a growing phenomenon across North America.

Inspired by Helen Roper, the warm-hearted and eccentric landlady portrayed by Audra Lindley on ‘Three’s Company,’ participants dress in her trademark caftans, chunky jewelry and bright red hair.

Organizers say the events celebrate Mrs. Roper’s humour, inclusiveness and ability to bring people together for a good cause.

That was undoubtedly the case in Orangeville. The second annual Mrs. Roper Romp more than doubled last year’s head count and brought in over a thousand dollars in donations. It was another reminder that the Orangeville community is one that cares.

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