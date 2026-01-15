Orangeville Otters have good results at double December meets

By Brian Lockhart

The Orangeville Otters had a busy and successful weekend of competition on Dec. 12-14, competing in two swim meets with good results.

Otters swimmers competed at the Trojan Cup hosted by the Barrie Trojans Swim Club in a meet that featured a deep pool of competition, a demanding schedule, and provided athletes with valuable racing experience.

Leading the Otters was 11-year-old Qyona Egbert, who finished as the top points earner of the meet with 460 points. Qyona placed first in six events and second in two events.

Ten-year-old Ava Yardley had a stellar performance, breaking meet records in the 50m, 100m Freestyle, 100m and 200m backstroke, and the 100m Butterfly.

The Trojan Cup is known for its demanding Eliminator events, which are the toughest races of the meet, testing endurance, speed, recovery, and mental toughness under pressure.

In the Girls’ 400m Eliminator, 11-year-old Darby Kavanagh Kapparis and 12-year-old Nelson Brett competed for the Otters.

Darby advanced to the final two swimmers and finished second following a gruelling final 50 metres.

In the 13-and-over age group, swimmers competed in the 800m Eliminator events.

In the Girls’ 800m Eliminator, 16-year-old Gabrielle Ryan, 14-year-old Vanessa Servos, and 13-year-old Imogen Pipher-Swyer represented the Otters with Gabrielle placing fourth.

In the Boys’ 800m Eliminator, 17-year-old Maurizio Ruggieri, 17-year-old Oliver Edmonds, and 13-year-old Kaiden Norris competed. Maurizio delivered an exceptional performance, advancing to the finals and earning second place.

To close the meet for the 12-and-under swimmers, team awards were presented based on points per swimmer. The Otters captured top team honours to claim the Trojan Cup.

As a result of strong performances throughout the meet, many Otters swimmers have qualified for the upcoming Regional Meet that will be hosted in Orangeville in February.

