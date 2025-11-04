Orangeville artist ready for return to Shelburne Art Gallery with new exhibition

November 4, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Town of Shelburne is set to host local artistic talent this month, as Orangeville high schooler Alexandra Scott has another exhibition scheduled: AS Designs II.

Scott, now in Grade 12 at a high school in Orangeville, is looking to expand her existing skill set and projects. Scott mainly uses acrylic and watercolour, and her creations are usually reflections of emotion, experience, and abstraction.

All of her pieces draw inspiration from personal experience and her everyday life, seeking to offer viewers emotional connecting experiences.

The Town of Shelburne is looking forward to having her back at the gallery.

“The Town of Shelburne is thrilled to welcome back Alexandra Scott for her second solo exhibit, AS Designs II, at the Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery,” said Melissa Kenney, communications coordinator for the Town of Shelburne. “Now in Grade 12 at Westside Secondary School in Orangeville, she continues to demonstrate a remarkable evolution in her artistic voice, blending bold design elements with thoughtful expression.”

“AS Designs II builds on her previous exhibit, offering viewers a look into her creative journey and the themes that have inspired her.”

The exhibit will open to the public on Nov. 3 and run until Nov. 21. The gallery will be open Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A public reception for the exhibit will also be held on Nov. 8, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Town of Shelburne is encouraging the public to come out and view Scott’s latest exhibit to support local artistic talent.

“This exhibit reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting emerging artists and fostering creativity within our community,” said Kenney. “The Town of Shelburne continues to champion local arts initiatives that celebrate diversity, youth engagement, and artistic excellence.”

“We invite residents and visitors alike to experience this exhibit and support the next generation of artists,” Kenney added.

For more information on the Shelburne Town Hall Art Gallery and more upcoming exhibits, further details can be found at shelburne.ca/explore-and-play/arts-and-culture/shelburne-town-hall-art-gallery/upcoming-exhibitions/

