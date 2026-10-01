General News

Headwaters Arts celebrates 30th anniversary with annual Fall Festival

October 1, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Kathryn Fraser

On Sept. 17, Headwater Arts celebrated its 30th anniversary with its Annual Fall Festival and the Opening Night Soiree of the Open Juried Art Show Sale at the Alton Mill Arts Centre.

This event featured more than 70 creations with a wide variety of mediums used, celebrating art, artists and creativity.

This year, organizers received over 200 submissions from 117 different artists.

Deb Menken is one of the artists that was selected to have not one, but two pieces of her work displayed in this year’s show.

Menken has been in nine Headwaters Arts shows so far and inspiration for her piece, Placed Upon the Rock, came when she was working on another landscape while in Newfoundland in 2024.

“I did a two-week artist retreat, and I was at the bottom of Conception Bay where there’s a highway that goes up and a highway that goes on to St. John’s. It was at that cross section where the landscape just looked a little bit creepy, because you don’t see a soul and there’s just this sort of really barren landscape, gray with this little covering of green on everything,” says Menken. “It just really felt like the green cheese moon.”

The evening also served as Headwaters Arts’ flagship fundraising event of the year.

During the celebration, many members of the community came out in support of the artists.

Pat Hertzberg is another artist who has work featured in the show. Her piece, titled Joy, was used fibre as its medium and had small lines and loops flying all over the piece as those in attendance took a closer look.

For Hertzberg, this piece was special to her as it came after getting good news from a test result, but it also served as a way for the people who viewed it to take them away from all of the anger and angst that the world is dealing with and to be able to see some joy.

“I wanted to create an art piece that really helped to take them away from that, that when you look at it, you just get lost and feel joy,” says Hertzberg. “I started out with fabrics, a number of different fabrics, dozens and dozens of different fabrics, then I dyed some more to make sure that I had the full spectrum of what I wanted to create. Then I cut them up into all different sizes of pieces so that they wouldn’t fit together like a typical quilt. I didn’t want it to be a quilt. I wanted it to be far more abstract.”

Hertzberg added she had lot of fun playing with different colours and putting the brightness of the colours into the piece.

 “I wanted to then play with juxtaposing the colours, putting them beside each other, and creating that excitement that you get from putting pink and orange beside each other, different shades beside each other,” says Hertzberg. “Juxtaposing the colours was a big part of the joy I had in creating it, and then, when all the composition is done, I then put the stitching on top of it. The stitching is also a joyful sort of thing because I did it in a very whimsical way.”

All pieces in the show are sale and attendees had the opportunity to participate in a silent auction where they were able to bid on a wide variety of items, including various bottles of wine and several rounds of golf at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley.

Various refreshments were offered throughout the evening for those in attendance.

After a few hours of guests viewing the artwork, attendees were led outside to an open building where members of Headwaters Arts thanked everyone for attending and supporting the event.

Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones also attended the event and presented Headwaters Arts with a special plaque to commemorate 30 years.

In addition to the speeches, several awards, including Headwaters Arts 2026 Student Scholarship Award and Juror’s Awards for prize-winning artists, were presented.

First to third place and honorable mentions were awarded to artists at the event and were given ribbons that were then attached to their pieces.

Local art lovers will also have the chance to participate in the People’s Choice Awards by filling out a ballot. These ballots will be accepted through October 4.

Valeria Kouznetsova’s The Blue Kingdom received an Honourable Mention ribbon, Courtney Chard’s Ringmaster received Top Honour 3rd Award, and Haley Marfleet’s A Box From Crumbl was selected for the Curators Choice Award.

Nancy Lennon’s Blue Silhouette Reeds placed Third, Patricia MacDonald’s What the World Needs Now is Love placed Second, and Iris Ranieri’s Forest River was awarded First and a Best in Show ribbon.

This was Ranieri’s second time submitting a piece of her art to Headwaters Arts and said she was very excited to be given the Best in Show award for the night and said her inspiration for Forest River was inspired by her travels.

“A lot of my most recent work is based on nature, but especially BC, Colorado, sort of like rocky, rugged landscapes, just speak to me and then, most recently, incorporated in some of waterfalls and rushing water and that type of things. Inspiration comes just basically being in nature,” says Ranieri.

To find out more information about Headwaters Arts, please visit www.headwatersarts.org.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Review: How We Got to Jersey is a heartwarming and hilarious story of how two small-town Canadians captured Frankie Valli

Theatre Orangeville continues to outdo itself in every season I catch, and recently, this has not been more accurate. Coming in like a blast from ...

Headwaters Hike to Fight Cancer returns for third year with funds raised supporting cancer care

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Headwaters Hike to Fight Cancer returns to the Caledon Ski Club on Oct. 8, bringing the community ...

Dufferin County marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with Community Conversations event

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County residents gathered in Shelburne to reflect on Canada’s colonial history and the continuing work of reconciliation ...

Dufferin Board of Trade to host forum for Orangeville mayor, deputy mayor candidates

The Orangeville Mayor and Deputy Mayor Election Forum is coming to the Opera House (87 Broadway) next Monday. The Dufferin Board of Trade (DBOT) and ...

Rotary brings community together to commemorate 25 years since 9/11

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Rotary Club of Orangeville Highlands brought the community together for an evening of remembrance and fundraising on ...

Orangeville turning into ‘Pinkville’ for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Orangeville is preparing to turn into “Pinkville” this October as businesses, schools, and residents come together for a ...

Orangeville Transit to deploy three new buses next week, make route changes

By Sam Odrowski After a two-year wait for new vehicles forced Orangeville Transit to rely almost exclusively on school buses, new transit buses will hit ...

Food bank support makes a difference, says Hayes

By JAMES MATTHEWS The world is generally a good place. People generally have good intention to do well when they can. People from Dufferin County ...

HollyFest continues to be targeted by impersonation scam

Scammers continue to target the Orangeville Citizen’s annual HollyFest Christmas Market by impersonating the market’s official email: shows@lpcmedia.ca. The only correspondence with vendors or the public ...

Dufferin Oaks opens doors for first Community Engagement Day

By Joshua Drakes Dufferin Oaks opened its doors to the community on Sept. 18 for its first Long-Term Care Community Engagement Day, welcoming residents, families, ...