Artful Giving Show and Sale opens at Alton Mill Arts Centre’s gallery

November 13, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Constance Scrafield

The splendid collections of art and handcrafted items by approximately 40 artists are filling the Headwaters Arts Gallery at the Alton Mill Arts Centre in Alton.

The annual Artful Giving Show and Sale is ready for business, as of yesterday, Nov. 12.

Open every week from Wednesday to Sunday, in keeping with the Alton Mill’s regular hours, the Headwaters Artful Giving show and sale runs until Jan. 4. The Headwaters Arts Gallery is packed with a very wide array of beautiful, unique, amusing, and whimsical gift choices that many artists have brought to the Artful Giving Show.

Deb Menken, acting gallery committee chair, who is responsible for organizing the show, was delighted to say, “This is an amazing show. We were nine hours hanging it yesterday and it looks great. It’s artful, it’s an output gift show of one-of-a-kind items and art.”

Menken drew up a list, in part, of the wonders installed and for sale at the gallery over the weeks of the show. There is a beautiful assortment of ornaments, wonderful pottery, and lots of small paintings, some original and some printed.

In addition, Menken reported that quite a few new artists are coming this year. Happy news for the many people who come regularly and “join us every year, to see quite a few new things this year.”

She gave a shout-out to some first-timers like Barry Young, who collects crystal vases and dishes. He upscales them with gorgeous wood-turned lids, praised by another wood turner as nice and tight-fitting.

One other artisan is bringing crumb trays, used for wiping crumbs off the counter, along with handmade bread knives, while another is bringing Blue Jay ornaments.

There are comfy blankets, hand-woven with “big, soft, chunky yarn, so nice and big as well,” said Menken.

Handweaver Pat Burns-Wendland is bringing her special hand-woven hand towels, made of 100 per cent cotton.

Some beautiful hand-hooked pillows made by Leslie Knight are on display. She is also bringing non-metallic jewellery made of felt.

As a concession to the cost of living, many artists have considered their contributions while still offering original handmade pieces and art, like Judi Ireland’s little paintings for children’s rooms and her crocheted chickens, which she calls “Emotional Support Chickens.”

Journals and coasters and small things are available as well, “there is definitely something for everyone here,” Menken declared.

Sustainability is not ignored, for the one-of-a-kind inks made naturally by Dufferin Foraged Inks are sourced from plants “respectfully foraged.”

Another new thing is the Monarch Butterfly Nature Kits for youngsters ages four to eight, including a 40-page book with pictures – a good-natured project!

The Artful Giving Show and Sale is on the Mill’s time, open Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Headwaters Gallery will host its artists’ reception on Dec. 22, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., for the chance to meet the artists, enjoy light refreshments, and shop amongst the bounty. As a Headwaters Arts press release reveals, this is the moment to donate to the arts with the kick off of its Grateful Giving fundraising campaign.

This will help to boost the Headwaters Arts Scholarship Fund, which provides the much-needed dollars to high school students to advance their education and training in the Arts, ensuring a pathway for young artists.

“Stay tuned to hear more about this important fundraising initiative, ‘Grateful Giving’ and how you can support young artists this holiday season,” reads the press release.

That date is, as well, the Alton Mill’s Open House, which runs both Saturday, Dec. 22, and Sunday, Dec. 23.

As the closing day for this Annual Christmas show and sale is Jan. 4, 2026, Menken offered a reminder that many people make a point of coming to the Alton Mill during the week between Christmas and the New Year.

Many families have people visiting during this time, and not only is it always a joy to visit the Mill, but the Artful Giving show will still be at the Alton Mill, giving people the opportunity to shop.

“We’re actually pretty busy that week.” said Menken.

Headwaters Arts is a not-for-profit arts organization run by volunteers. To support artist members, Headwaters regularly presents month-long exhibitions, specifically pitched by the artists themselves, as solo or group shows, thus offering individual artists opportunities to promote their work in a focused way.

Yearly, Headwaters offers the opportunity to showcase local and regional artists through its Fall Festival Juried Art Show and Sale, as well as other arts events.

Headwaters Gallery is in the Alton Mill Arts Centre. All items and merchandise in the current Artful Giving Show are handmade by the participating artists.

