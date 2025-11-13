Arts and Entertainment

Achill Choral Society to perform ‘Season of Light’ concert at two area churches

November 13, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Constance Scrafield

It is lovely to think about all the music this coming season brings to Orangeville, and the concerts are already being announced.

Achill Choral Society is performing its Season of Light concert on two dates: Saturday, Nov. 29, at Knox Presbyterian Church in Alliston and Sunday, Nov. 30, at Westminster United Church in Orangeville.

Much of their audience’s favourite music is included, along with surprises and the rewriting of an old carol intended to thrill them. The joy of the audience singing Christmas carols with the choir is an annual part of the program.

Shawn Grenke, artistic director, outlined the concert in an interview with the Citizen.

“We’re doing a large work, ‘Gloria,’ a new piece in 2025, by Mary McDonald from the U.S., which is written really well for community choirs,” he said.

At 12 minutes long, this is the Ontario premiere of McDonald’s “Gloria.” It is in the old text, written 300 years ago, all in Latin, and the choir will perform it in Latin.

“This is a standalone, three-movement piece with strings and piano, beautiful harmonies,” Grenke explained.

He continued, “I will mention too a written piece resetting the Huron Carol.”

Sarah Quartel’s lesous Ahatonnia (“Jesus is born”) is taken from an Indigenous-language rewrite of the Huron Carol, translated from English some years ago. Quebec-based poet, Andree Levesque Sioui, has worked on it for a “newly written Indigenous text,” Grenke said.

The choir will be singing lesous Ahatonnia in the Wendat language. Sarah Quartel co-wrote it, and she wrote a beautiful piano part for it.

Grenke commented that in the last five or 10 years, the importance of Indigenous music for choral singing has grown. About the government’s calls to action for reconciliation, one phrase he states clearly is “There is nothing to tell without us.”

Susan Allen, President of Achill for the last two years, with 30 years in the choir, was also available to talk about the concert, adding about the Gloria piece, “The chords and the dynamics make it stunningly beautiful.”

She spoke about another: Love’s Pure Light, which is a new arrangement of Silent Night by American composer Elaine Hagenberg. “It is so calming and wonderful.”

Allen also said the Westminster Bells will play at the concert on Nov. 30 at Westminster United Church.

On a more personal note, Allen was pleased to announce that two weeks ago, he attended his  Convocation for a three-year General Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies with a minor in Church Music, Worship, and Liturgy from the University of Waterloo.

This followed her retirement after many years as an elementary school teacher. Allen enjoyed her studies so much that, once she earned her degree, she continued her education by taking courses online.

Grenke remarked how much he enjoys finding new music by Canadian or other composers. When he came across the lesous Ahatonnia. he wanted to include it in this special concert.

The Achill choir is strong with around 70 members. Every year, new people audition to join.

“This is a very caring choir, a good community experience,” Grenke said. “I think it’s important to support local arts in the region. Achill is important and they will put everybody into the spirit.”

It is most thrilling, in Grenke’s opinion, to perform a vast array of music, not only traditional songs. There is music about the Solstice and the winter season, not just Christmas.

“Music is the way to be together,” Grenke commented.

Encouraging people to come and hear the very popular Achill Choral Society in concert, he feels that it is important to produce such a program, for “music calms the soul. With so much division anddifficult daily news,music is the way to put aside our worries about the world’s troubles for the moment.”

For tickets to Achill’s Season of Light concerts, go to www.achill.ca, or paper tickets can be purchased at BookLore in Orangeville or Papermoon Gallery in Alliston.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Theatre Orangeville is bringing in the laughs with ‘Rapunzel: A Braid New World’ pantomime

By Joshua Drakes For those with a love of bombastic, colourful, and hilarious theatre, Theatre Orangeville’s Rapunzel: A Braid New World will have those needs ...

Veterans’ sacrifices honoured at Orangeville’s annual Remembrance Ceremony

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Hundreds of people gathered at Orangeville’s Cenotaph in Alexandra Park on Nov. 11 to honour the veterans who ...

Orangeville looks at viability of e-scooters’ use in town

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville enacted its new Right-of-Way Management Bylaw and received a request to make e-scooters available to residents. Local ...

Ontario’s speed camera ban blocks program in Orangeville and Mono

By James Gerus The Ontario Government’s new law to ban Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) has put future plans to build cameras in Orangeville and Mono ...

Community meeting demonstrates disconnect between Strada Aggregates and Melancthon residents

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A local expert sounded the alarm about the proposed Strada Melancthon quarry project during a meeting at Horning ...

Coats for Dufferin returns for the 2025 winter season

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Recognizing the growing need for warm, dependable outdoor apparel in the community, Coats for Dufferin is preparing for ...

Mono opposes aggregate operation’s proposal to extract below water table

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Mono council recently shared its concerns about an aggregate company’s plans to extract material and water from below ...

Concerns about Choices Shelter’s impact on neighbouring residents shared at community meeting

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A community meeting with local residents, Choices Shelter staff, and local leaders was held on Oct. 28 to ...

Dufferin–Caledon MP criticizes 2025 federal budget, claiming it falls short for workers and families

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Government of Canada, under Prime Minister Mark Carney, tabled its 2025 budget on Tuesday, Nov. 4. The ...

Volunteer Dufferin showcases local opportunities at annual volunteer fair

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Local charities and community groups are always looking for volunteers, and on Oct 22, they gathered at the Edlebrock ...