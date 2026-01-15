Zebra Robotics gives Orangeville kids a headstart in STEM

January 15, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes

Zebra Robotics has officially brought hands-on STEM education to Orangeville with the launch of its new robotics and coding learning centre.

The Orangeville location is part of a broader Zebra Robotics network across Canada and the United States which has only previously operated in large cities.

Director Mahesh Raghuram said it represents a deliberate pilot project aimed at testing whether advanced technology education can thrive outside major urban centres.

“The majority of the locations that we have, their population that they would usually draw from is at least around 200,000 people,” he said. “By comparison, Orangeville and the surrounding areas are probably 50,000 to 60,000 people. Despite this, we had a hunch that a small town that really doesn’t have anything right now could work.

“We’ve been so focused on larger towns or bigger cities, so we asked if it would be a worthwhile investment to set up in a smaller town like this.”

Despite the financial risks that come with launching a new location – particularly given the money required for equipment, renovations, and special infrastructure – Raghuram said the decision was driven by a belief that Orangeville’s strong sense of community and lack of comparable programs created a unique opportunity.

Raghuram said the gamble paid off quickly. The Orangeville location, despite having been open for just a few months, is ahead of schedule.

“We have a current roster of about 60 kids, and if you compare our other location starts, this is at least three months ahead of the schedule,” he said. “We would expect a location to break even around a nine month timeframe. Here, we were able to do that within the first three months.”

The Orangeville centre offers a curriculum that introduces students as young as Grade 1 to coding and problem-solving through hands-on learning, moving on to robotics as they get older.

Programs can begin with LEGO-based robotics building and some basic coding where kids are challenged to build a small machine from scratch and program its operation before advancing into more complex programming, app development, and artificial intelligence exposure.

For older or more advanced students, the centre plans to roll out VEX Robotics, which emphasizes mechanical design, electronics, and full-system construction.

A major pillar of the program is competitive robotics.

Students at the Orangeville centre participate in recognized competitions such as FIRST Lego League and World Robot Olympiad events, allowing them to compete locally, provincially, nationally, and even internationally.

Beyond student programming, Zebra Robotics has made community engagement a central focus. The centre regularly hosts free family days, school outreach initiatives, and trial sessions designed to introduce families to robotics education without financial barriers.

Mobile units also allow instructors to deliver workshops directly in local schools, helping to raise awareness and expand access.

Raghuram said kids need these initiatives and programs as excitement for school has dwindled.

“If you look at the education system right now, it’s very Old School,” he said. “We ask our kids, are you having fun at school?’ They’re not saying ‘Oh, I had a blast at school,’ It’s like, ‘No, it was boring. I go because I have to,’ and similar things.

“The world has changed a lot with technology emerging the way it is, and it is time that the school boards put their minds together to say, How do you make education more relevant and get kids more engaged?”

In that endeavor, the centre is also exploring partnerships beyond youth education. A key focus that Zebra Robotics in Orangeville has focused on is getting parents as involved in their children’s success as the children.

Corporate team-building events are being developed as a new offering, providing businesses with hands-on problem-solving experiences that use robotics challenges as an alternative to traditional retreats. The hope is that these adults will see the opportunity and encourage their kids to enroll.

Longer-term plans include partnerships with post-secondary institutions, including discussions around creating a pipeline to mechatronics programs at Lakehead University’s Barrie campus.

“We are working with Lakehead University, for example, the Dean has expressed clear interest in partnering up with creating a pipeline for success,” Raghuram said. “We want our students to go to their labs, start interacting with the university level kids on projects and hopefully have them mentor them so they can see what’s coming and the doors they can open. We want a pipeline for our students to get into university with a head start.”

By bringing advanced STEM education directly into the community, Zebra Robotics aims to provide Orangeville students with opportunities typically found only in larger cities.

The new learning centre positions the town as an emerging hub for tech education while offering students practical skills that extend beyond the classroom and into a multitude of career pathways.

Readers Comments (0)