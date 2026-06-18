Two young adults from Grand Valley pronounced deceased following two-vehicle collision

June 18, 2026 · 0 Comments

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal collision on County Road 109 in Amaranth.

On Tuesday, June 16, at approximately 10:45 p.m., members from the Dufferin Detachment were dispatched to a two passenger-vehicle collision on County Road 109, near Grandview Road.

A 23-year-old male and a 24-year-old female from Grand Valley were pronounced deceased at the scene. Another male was transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.

County Road 109, between County Road 24 and 9th Line, was closed for several hours while the OPP Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) team assisted with the investigation.

The road has since reopened.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

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