Mono Pollinator Garden to host 10-year anniversary celebration

June 18, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Mono Pollinator Garden is marking a big milestone this month as volunteers and supporters celebrate the garden’s tenth anniversary with a community event titled “A Decade in Bloom.”

The anniversary celebration is scheduled for June 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Mono Pollinator Garden, located on Hockley Road beside the Dufferin Board of Trade offices at 246366 Hockley Road, Mono. Organizers have also scheduled June 28 as a rain date in case bad weather prevents the festivities from proceeding.

The event is open to all ages and has been designed as an accessible community gathering.

Visitors will have the opportunity to take guided tours of the garden and learn how the site has evolved over the past decade.

Educational workshops will focus on pollinators and soil health, while new interpretive signage highlighting Anishinaabe plant names and Indigenous plant knowledge will also be unveiled.

Organizers are encouraging residents to find practical ways to make their own properties more pollinator-friendly. Families can also take part in a scavenger hunt, and garden-inspired refreshments will be available throughout the afternoon.

The celebration will also provide a preview of additional activities planned throughout the garden’s anniversary year.

The anniversary offers an opportunity to reflect on how far the Mono Pollinator Garden has come since its beginnings.

The town council approved the concept in 2015 and designated land and start-up funding in 2016. What was once a hayfield has since been transformed through the efforts of local volunteers into a thriving educational and ecological space.

The garden was created with a mission to protect and increase populations of wild pollinators while encouraging residents to establish pollinator-friendly habitats at home.

Volunteers designed, built and continue to maintain the site, which features native plants, shrubs and trees selected to provide nectar and pollen throughout the growing season.

Walking paths, seating areas and educational displays help visitors learn about the vital role pollinators play in supporting ecosystems and food production.

Over the past decade, the garden has become both an important conservation project and a community resource, hosting educational programs, school visits and public tours aimed at inspiring action to help reverse pollinator decline.

The upcoming celebration will recognize that work while looking ahead to the garden’s next chapter.

For more information on the pollinator garden, go to https://townofmono.com/mono-pollinator-garden.

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