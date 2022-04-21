Youth vendor market being held at Westminster Church

April 21, 2022

By Sam Odrowski

An opportunity to support young entrepreneurs is coming to Dufferin County.

The Dufferin Board of Trade (DBOT) is holding the Dream Big Market on April 30, which will see about 30 young vendors fill Westminster Church (247 Broadway) in Orangeville.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and all vendors are age 12 to 25, offering a variety of products, including flowers, crocheted items, woodworking, and pet treats.

“The idea is that the vendors are coming out to learn about operating a business, get some entrepreneurial experience and showcase some interesting handmade items for sale,” said Diana Morris, DBOT executive director. “It’s helping them get a taste for what entrepreneurship is all about.”

Each of the young entrepreneurs will be provided with information packages from DBOT to help guide them through operating their business.

DBOT partnered with Georgian College and the Small Business Enterprise Centre (SBEC) to put on the event and those organizations will provide helpful information as well.

“Everyone will walk away with quite a bit of information, as well as some interesting experiences,” Morris said.

A ribbon cutting will be held with dignitaries a little bit before 10 a.m. when the event starts, making it feel even more official.

There’s also plans to have dignitaries hand out certificates to vendors to award them on their business.

DBOT held the Think Local Market in Shelburne last year, which was for vendors of all ages and saw great success, according to Morris. She noted that the Dream Big Market is an extension of the 2021 event.

Morris said she’d encourage everyone in the community to come out to Westminster Church on Saturday, April 30 and shop around. Ideally, she’s hoping to see a few hundred people turn out.

“It’s in the middle of spring, so it should be an interesting opportunity to get some unique items. These are items that young entrepreneurs have created by hand, recycled, upcycled, or done something unique with,” Morris explained.

“There’ll be a lot of one-of-a-kind items, you wouldn’t normally see, and it’s another opportunity for the community to come out and show the youth our support.”

