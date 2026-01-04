Year in Review 2025 Pt. 1
January 3, 2026 ·
Attention Readers!
For the final edition of the Orangeville Citizen in 2024, we’re taking you through all of the highs and lows over the first six months of the year.
The first half of our 2025 Year in Review will share some of the most significant stories impacting our readers from January to June.
Next week we will publish the second half of our Year in Review with all of the highlights from July to December.
Now, without any further ado, here’s a look at the year that was!
Jan. 2
- Branching Out Support Services (BOSS), an Orangeville-based social enterprise that provides programming and purpose to individuals with disabilities, is celebrated five years in the community. BOSS held a five-year anniversary party at the Westminster Church in Orangeville on Dec. 13, 2024, with an open house and dance, sponsored by IODE Headwaters.
- The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in partnership with the Salvation Army, wrapped up its annual Toys For Tots toy drive with great results. Officers and Dufferin OPP members volunteered their time over three weekends collecting new, unwrapped toys, and gift cards in order to help those in need this holiday.
Jan. 9
- Mono residents saw a 13 per cent tax increase for the year. Town council voted Dec. 10 for a 13.2 per cent tax rate increase in the 2025 municipal operating and capital budget.
- This holiday season, 911 Nurses GTA, a leading nursing staffing agency based in Orangeville, showed its commitment to giving back to the community. In an effort to brighten the holidays for residents of long-term care homes, the company distributed 2,000 cozy sherpa fleece blankets and gift baskets filled with essential toiletries and treats.
- A call to local police regarding a suspicious person in Amaranth resulted in charges relating to impaired driving, possession of an unauthorized weapon, property obtained by crime and drug trafficking. Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers were dispatched to a male who was standing in the middle of the road holding a dog on Jan. 2 around 8:30 a.m. After a brief conversation with the male who was holding a dog, the officers began an impaired driving investigation, resulting in several charges.
- Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has welcomed the hospital’s first baby of 2025. Orangeville residents Alyssia Fullington and Giovanni Altrui said they started the new year off in “the best way possible” as they welcomed their son Alessio Gianni Altrui on Jan. 1. Alessio arrived into the world shortly after 5:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day, weighing 7 lbs 11 oz. He was the first baby of 2025 to be born at the Orangeville-based hospital.
Jan. 16
- Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers, alongside Orangeville Fire Services, responded to a fire at a homeless encampment in Orangeville last Friday (Jan. 10). Just before 4 p.m., Dufferin OPP responded to a fully engulfed homeless encampment near First Street. No injuries were reported.
- The Orangeville Blitz have maintained first place in the COSHL Division of the Ontario Super Hockey League after a home game win over the Elora Rocks at the Alder Street Arena on Friday (Jan. 10) night. It was a highly competitive game with both teams taking the lead and the deciding goal coming with less than a minute remaining on the clock.
- The Orangeville U12A Flyers team are having a stellar season and are at the top of their 13-team division in the York Simcoe Minor Hockey League. The Flyers have a 15-1-2 record – good for 32 points. They are averaging 5.4 goals per game. The U12A Flyers are currently on a 12-game winning streak after winning their last game 3-1 over the Whitchurch-Stouffville Clippers on Jan. 5.
- Dufferin County Council has been presented with a tax levy increase of 5.6 per cent for the 2025 budget. During their meeting on Jan. 9, Dufferin County Council was given a presentation overview of the draft 2025 budget from Aimee Raves, manager of corporate finance and treasurer for the County of Dufferin.
- Four brothers from humble beginnings in small-town Ontario change the nightlife scene of Toronto and New York City and eventually create one of the most successful nightclubs in North America. It sounds like the synopsis of a Hollywood film, but it’s the true story of brothers – Lon, Steve, Peter and Douglas – told in Lon Ballinger’s 2024 memoir Party Boys. The Ballinger family’s story begins at a small farmhouse on a dirt sideroad between Shelburne and Dundalk. The brothers, along with their sister Gail, grew up in the community during the 1960s where they attended a one-room schoolhouse and later Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) in Shelburne.
Jan. 23
- Criminals recently targeted the Orangeville Food Bank. Two individuals broke into the food bank’s external mailbox on Saturday, Jan. 18, potentially compromising donations that arrived during the Friday, Jan. 17 mail delivery. The incident has been reported to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), and security footage has been provided to aid the police in their investigation.
- A man who devoted his life to community news and keeping people informed recently passed away. Thomas Claridge, 89, who was born and raised in Shelburne, passed on peacefully at Headwaters Health Care Centre in Orangeville on Jan. 18, surrounded by the love of his family. He leaves behind his three children Alan, Nancy and Christopher as well as his four grandchildren Jacob, Ella, Owen and Maija. Alan and Nancy describe him as thoughtful, passionate, quiet but caring, and heavily dedicated to his work. Claridge started the Orangeville Citizen and operated the Shelburne Free Press for several decades.
Jan. 30
- Orangeville athlete Natasha Lange will compete at the ISBHF U20 Ball Hockey Championships in Poprad, Slovakia, as a member of Team Canada during the international tournament in July 2025. A graduate of Orangeville District Secondary School where she played on the volleyball team, Natasha is currently a student studying business at York University in Toronto. She plays left wing on the York University Women’s hockey team.
- Ontarians are set to go to the polls on Feb. 27 following a snap election call from Progressive Conservative Premier Doug Ford. Lieutenant-Governor Edith Dumont, the King’s representative in Ontario, made things official on Wednesday morning, issuing the traditional writ that kicks off the campaign. Ford made his intentions to call an election more than a year ahead of schedule last week in Brampton, citing a need for a renewed mandate from Ontarians amid looming tariff threats from US President Donald Trump.
- The Dufferin-Caledon Federal Liberal Association is celebrating a historic milestone after hosting one of the best-attended nomination meetings in the riding association’s history on Jan. 18. The event brought together over 100 Liberals from across the community to show their support for Malalai Halimi, the Liberal candidate for the next federal election.
- Canada’s largest farm retail chain, Peavey Mart, is closing all its stores. Prospect Media Group Ltd. (PMG) Suppliers said in a letter on Jan. 27 that they were notified that Peavey Mart (Peavey Industries) is closing all stores, effective immediately. On Jan. 21, the retailer announced plans to close 22 Peavey Mart locations in Ontario and Nova Scotia. Now, the remaining 90 Peavey Mart and six Mainstreet Hardware locations in Canada will be shutting down. Peavey Mart confirmed on Jan. 27 that it had begun closure and liquidation efforts. Peavey Mart’s nearest locations are 4874 Concession Road 7, Alliston and 207311 Highway 9, Orangeville.
Feb. 6
- There was a lot of energy at the Snowy Paw Canicross Race held at the Island Lake Conservation Area on Sunday, Feb. 2. Dog owners were ready to run, and the dogs were both excited to see all the other dogs that turned out as well as get out on the trails and sprint through the snow. Canicross is the sport of cross-country running with dogs. Runners use hands-free running equipment with a belt and harness to allow the dog to run in front and pull their owner along behind them.
- More services are coming to Dufferin County for people who struggle with addiction and being unhoused. The Ontario government announced $529 million in funding for 27 new Homelessness and Addiction Recovery Treatment (HART) Hubs, which includes one in Dufferin County. Services and Housing In the Province (SHIP) will operate the Dufferin HART Hub. In a join press release, SHIP said the HART Hub “represents a critical step forward in addressing homelessness and addiction challenges in our community.”
- The Museum of Dufferin (MoD) is taking visitors on a nostalgic trip back to their childhood with a new exhibit. The Museum of Dufferin will be launching its new exhibit titled, “Happy Days,” on Feb. 17 (Family Day) in the main gallery space of the museum. The exhibit explores the nostalgia of childhood through a curated collection of toys, games, and photographs.
- A COVID-19 respiratory outbreak was recently reported at Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC). HHCC and Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) declared the outbreak on Jan. 30 due to positive COVID-19 cases among patients in the hospital’s E-Wing. In a press release issued by HHCC on Jan. 31, the hospital reported that there were no COVID-19-positive cases among staff or physicians associated with the outbreak.
- Dufferin County Council has passed the 2025 budget with a 4.21 per cent increase on the tax levy.
Feb. 13
- When it gets cold, the lake freezes – and that means fishing enthusiasts have another opportunity to get out on the lake, literally, and try to hook a big fish at the 15th Annual Island Lake Conservation Area Ice Fishing Derby. The event is held in partnership with Credit Valley Conservation, Credit Valley Conservation Foundation and the Friends of Island Lake. The derby got underway on Saturday, Feb. 8, with an early morning start.
- Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a robbery at the Home Depot in Orangeville, which took place on Feb. 1. Officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Home Depot, located on Fourth Avenue in Orangeville, at 5:55 p.m.
- Nancy Frater’s BookLore, a recipient of the Best Canadian Independent Book in 2013 and considered a cornerstone of the arts community in Orangeville, celebrated 35 years of business in the same location.
Feb. 20
- The Orangeville Lions Club, through its weekly TVBingo fundraiser, has dispersed $226,000 in the form of grants, since its inception. The not-for-profit, which celebrated its 75th anniversary in 2024, gives out over $100,000 in prize money through TVBingo each year, in cooperation with RogersTV. Some of the local not-for-profits that have received funding through TVBingo and formerly held Radio Bingo include Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Dufferin and District, Dufferin Youth Shelter, Family Transition Place, Headwaters Health Care Foundation, Alzheimer’s Society of Dufferin, Hospice Dufferin, Theatre Orangeville and the Lighthouse. In addition to grants for local charities, TVBingo funds are also used to assist regional programs such as Lions Home for the Deaf and Lions Guide Dogs.
- Local Muay Thai fighter and Kru at the Art of 8 Martial Arts Academy in Orangeville, Martello Jones, recently claimed the Canadian Title in Muay Thai fighting. Competing in the cruiserweight division, he took the title after a bout on Nov. 23, sanctioned by the World Boxing Council. The fight took place in Belleville and was a part of a full card for the night. Scheduled for five, three-minute rounds, Jones dispatched his opponent in just under 40 seconds into the first round, winning the fight with a knockout to claim the title.
- The Westside Secondary School Thunder senior girls’ volleyball team are champions after winning over the Emmanuel Christian High School Eagles in the District 4 final match. The District 4 semi-finals and final championship games were held in the Westside gym on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
- As a result of a traffic stop, Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers laid drug-related charges against two Toronto man who were carrying over four ounces of cocaine. Dufferin County OPP officers conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle on County Road 109 near County Road 12 in Amaranth on Saturday, Feb. 15. Upon identification and initial investigation, it was learned that the driver was in breach of a release condition and a search of the motor vehicle was conducted.
- Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating a break-and-enter at a laundromat in Orangeville. Officers were called to the laundromat, located on Broadway, on Feb. 13, following reports of a break and enter. On Feb. 8, a suspect entered the laundromat at approximately 2 a.m. and walked up to the change machine. The suspect successfully damaged the machine and stole $10,000 in coins.
- Dufferin County Council has pledged to provide $10,000 in financial assistance to Crime Stoppers of Simcoe–Dufferin–Muskoka, following a report on their uncertain future. During their meeting on Feb. 13, Dufferin County Councillors received a delegation from Tom Young, vice president of the local Crime Stoppers branch, and Leslie Woodley, police coordinator for the organization. The delegation requested that the County of Dufferin explore options to provide funding to the Simcoe–Dufferin–Muskoka Crime Stoppers branch so the organization can remain operational. Without the funding, the organization was expected to close their doors as of Aug. 1.
Feb. 27
- The community came together in significant numbers to fight homelessness and food insecurity in Dufferin County over the weekend. The Coldest Night of the Year returned to the Orangeville Food Bank on Saturday, Feb. 22 and raised over $173,000.
- Provincial election candidates for the Liberal, NDP and Green parties, and an independent candidate, attended a recent debate in Shelburne. On February 20, the Dufferin Board of Trade held a debate at Grace Tipling Hall in Shelburne that was open to all candidates. Sandy Brown, Green Party of Ontario candidate; Michael Dehn, Ontario Liberal Party candidate; George Nakitsas, Ontario NDP candidate; and Jeffrey Halsall, independent candidate attended the debate. At the debate, the floor was open for residents to ask questions of the candidates. There were also questions from local organizations.
- Some Melancthon residents are hoping to put a stop to a proposed mega quarry. Concerned members of the community planned a community town hall meeting on Sunday (March 2) from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Horning’s Mills Community Hall, located at 14 Mill Street in Melancthon.
- Dufferin County residents had the opportunity to learn about a commonly forgotten story in Canadian Black History from a local author, focused on highlighting the experiences of people of colour. The Museum of Dufferin (MoD), hosted local author and educator Suzette Daley on Saturday (Feb. 22) for two reading sessions of her children’s book The Lucie and Thornton Blackburn Story. The book follows the real-life story of Lucie and Thornton Blackburn, two freedom seekers who escaped enslavement in Kentucky and later founded Toronto’s first taxi company, The City.
March 6
- Dufferin-Caledon voters have spoken and Conservative politician, Sylvia Jones, has been elected for her sixth consecutive term as MPP of Dufferin-Caledon. Jones was re-elected after securing 52.1 per cent or 26,072 of cast votes in Dufferin-Caledon during the provincial election last Thursday (Feb. 27). Runner-up Michael Dehn of the Liberal Party had 25.2 per cent, Green Party candidate Sandy Brown had 12.3 per cent, and NDP candidate George Nakitsas received 6.3 per cent of the votes.
- Mulmur resident Henry Little, 11, known locally as Henry the Hiker, will be taking on his biggest hiking challenge yet as he prepares to set out on a nearly 800-kilometre hike of the Camino de Santiago in Spain.
- The Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival is again receiving recognition for the quality of entertainment it provides to residents and tourists each year. For the 12th year in a row, the three-day event has been listed as one of the Top 100 Festivals and Events in Ontario.
- The Town of Orangeville is presently dealing with a cyber-attack impacting Theatre Orangeville, the Orangeville Public Library and several departments.
- Toronto Rock owner, president, and general manager Jamie Dawick has announced a multi-player trade deal. The announcement, made on Tuesday, Feb. 25, said that Orangeville native Nick Rose, Tyler Hendrycks, and the Rock’s 2025 fourth-round pick have been traded to the Calgary Roughnecks in exchange for the Roughnecks’ first-round pick, and players Robert Hudson and Gowah Abrams.
- Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) is warning the community about the circulation of measles. The health unit announced in a press release on Monday (March 3), that they have confirmed a local case of measles and a case of an individual from outside the region, who attended an event in Guelph in February.
- Concerned Melancthon residents are coming together to protest a proposed application by local aggregate company, Strada Aggregate, to quarry below the water table. Melancthon Against Quarries, an independent group opposing the expansion of gravel mining, hosted a community town hall meeting on March 2 at the Horning’s Mills Community Hall. During the meeting, Melancthon Against Quarries provided residents with information on aggregate quarries, potential environmental factors and the group’s plans to approach protesting the quarry application by Strada Aggregate.
March 13
- Orangeville resident William Bousher is among the luckiest men in town. Bousher matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in the Jan. 31 LOTTO MAX draw, winning him $100,000.
- The ‘Life in the Country’ juried photography exhibition currently on display in the Silo Gallery at the Museum of Dufferin platformed the work of many talented photographers in the region. The Museum held a well-attended opening reception and awards presentation at the gallery on Saturday, March 8.
- After four years of filming, editing, and putting it all together, a film about the history of lacrosse in Orangeville will premiere at the Orangeville Opera House in July. The Northmen Way takes an inside look at the Orangeville Northmen with league highlights, history, game footage, and interviews with players both past and present, coaches and executives. The film’s producers, Jacob and Zach Thompson, are experienced filmmakers as well as former Northmen players. The main theme of the film is the drive behind supporting a local sports group and what makes it possible.
- A Dufferin OPP officer has been recognized for his volunteer efforts in the community by the Optimist Club of Orangeville. The Optimist Club of Orangeville presented Const. Jeff McLean, with the Respect for Law Program (RFL) Award during their meeting on March 5 at the Orangeville Senior’s Centre.
March 20
- The Town of Orangeville continues to be impacted by a cybersecurity incident that began on Feb. 27, creating outages for certain online services. The town became aware of the cyber-attack when IT security monitoring systems discovered suspicious activity. At that time, town staff took immediate action to safeguard information and further secure systems to mitigate potential risks of exposure. The town is unable to share if personal data has been compromised by the cyber-attack. However, Orangeville CAO David Smith said if the town’s investigation determines information was leaked, affected individuals will be notified. He told the Citizen the town is making “good progress” on recovery efforts and public services continue to be delivered.
- Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have recovered stolen vehicles worth over $400,000.00 from an address on Riddell Road in the Town of Orangeville. On March 14, at approximately 12 p.m., Dufferin OPP initiated a stolen vehicle investigation in the area of Riddell Road, in Orangeville. Upon arrival, OPP officers located a Freightliner tractor attached to a stolen 53′ trailer. With the assistance of the Dufferin, Caledon, and Nottawasaga Community Street Crime Units (CSCU), a search warrant was executed, leading to the recovery of three stolen vehicles.
- Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a youth in connection to a Caledon East armed robbery. On March 17, just after 1 p.m., officers responded to a report of an armed robbery near Old Church Road and Atchison Drive in Caledon East. The incident was between two youths, during which a knife was displayed to steal personal property. No injuries were sustained. After a brief search, officers successfully located and arrested the suspect.
- Orangeville council has added its collective voice to the effort to promote Canadian suppliers over companies south of the border. Mayor Lisa Post introduced a notice of motion in February that she was to ask council to support Canadian businesses and the strengthening of the local, provincial, and national economy. She called on municipal staff to review the town’s procurement policies and procedures to ensure priority is given to Canadian companies and products.
- A former Dufferin County employee is being recognized for her decades of dedicated work. Caroline Mach, former manager of the Dufferin County Forest, was presented with the Forest Stewardship Award from Forests Canada during their conference in February.
- Mulmur residents rallied together to show their love of hockey, and now their local arena has been announced as a finalist in the 2025 Kraft Hockeyville Competition. Honeywood Arena was announced as one of four finalists in the 2025 Kraft Hockeyville Competition on Saturday (March 15), with the hope of winning $250,000 for arena upgrades and the chance to host an NHL pre-season game.
- The North Dufferin Agricultural and Community Taskforce (NDACT) has released Garry Hunter from his duties as their Community Trusted Peer Reviewer as the Strada Aggregate quarry application moves into the next phase. The local group announced the decision to discontinue Hunter’s services in a press release on Monday (March 17), stating their goal of “achieving clarity on the application has been achieved.”
March 27
- A snap election has been called for April 28 by Canada’s new Prime Minister Mark Carney. Carney, 59, was named Liberal Party of Canada leader on March 9, replacing Justin Trudeau who announced on Jan. 6 that he would resign as party leader and prime minister. Carney took 89 per cent of the vote during the Liberal Leadership Race, with just under 152,000 party members voting. The early election is seen by the major parties as a way of letting Canadians decide who is best equipped to respond to the ongoing trade war with the U.S.
- A local dentist who offers free annual clinics for people who have been unable to afford regular dental care has been awarded one of Ontario’s highest honours. Dr. Raj Khanuja, who operates Headwaters Dental in Orangeville and several other clinics in the province, is one of 11 recipients of the Ontario Medal for Good Citizenship, recognizing his exceptional contributions to dental care accessibility.
- Orangeville and its Lions Club are making significant upgrades to the BMX Park at the Alder Street Parklands. It is being transformed into a Pump Track Park with an all-new asphalt surface. The asphalt will eliminate the need for constant maintenance at the existing hard-packed dirt track. The Lions Club is kicking in $100,000 for the project.
- For the first time in six years, the community came together to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin and District with Bowl for Kids’ Sake. The bowling fundraiser used to be annual but was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It returned last Friday, March 21, at the Best Western Inn & Suites in Orangeville, with nearly 200 people turning out. In the end, the event raised $23,500 for the local Big Brothers Big Sisters organization.
- Riders who use the weekday transit system to travel between Shelburne and Orangeville will continue to have access to the service as the County of Dufferin pushes the end date of their agreement with Grey County. During their meeting on March 13, Dufferin County Council was notified that the Grey Transit Route (GRT) service between Shelburne and Orangeville, known as Route 2, would be extended for an additional three months. The transit service was slated to discontinue on March 31 but has been extended in anticipation of grant funding from the provincial government.
April 3
- The Town of Orangeville continues to be impacted by a cybersecurity incident that began on Feb. 28. Orangeville’s CAO David Smith told the Citizen that while there’s no evidence of broad-based public impact, some personal information of former Orangeville Police Service staff and Town employees from 2005 to 2023 has been compromised. But at this time, Smith said the Town can’t share how many people have been impacted, as the investigation is still ongoing.
- To assist residents of Orangeville and the surrounding area with their various improvement projects this spring, the Orangeville Lions Club is hosting its 26th Annual Home & Garden Show from April 4 to 6. The three-day event will feature 135 exhibitors filling nearly 190 booths at the Orangeville Fairgrounds (247090 Five Sideroad).
- The building that houses Orangeville’s soon-to-be-closed Peavey Mart is on the market. For the asking price of a cool $8 million, you can walk away with the keys to 207311 Highway 9 in Mono-Orangeville. The 30,333 square-foot building that houses a closing Peavey Mart location is being sold by Canadian Commercial Realty Inc. The building sits on about six acres of land.
- Shelburne resident Barbara Gooderham has been recognized for her compassionate work as a personal support worker (PSW) with a prestigious award. Gooderham, who works as PSW with Comfort Keepers of Orangeville, has been honoured with the 2025 Kristina Butler Comfort Keeper of the Year Award.
- Some changes have been made to the electoral map for Dufferin–Caledon and surrounding ridings ahead of the upcoming federal election. The riding of Simcoe-Grey has had its boundaries changed. It no longer includes portions of Mulmur Township and Grey Highlands. Meanwhile, all Mulmur residents and some residents of Adjala-Tosorontio will find themselves voting in the Dufferin–Caledon Riding. Caledon residents will also see some changes, as the region is split between two different ridings instead of one. This means Caledon residents will either be voting in the new Brampton North–Caledon, in addition to the Dufferin–Caledon riding.
- The Bruce Trail Conservancy’s Dufferin Hi-Land trail has been temporarily closed for the safety of visitors and volunteers as a result of an ice storm over the weekend.
April 10
- It was April 1975 at the Orangeville Arena. Close to 1,500 fans packed the stands to watch the Orangeville Stone Crushers and a team from Milton battle it out for the provincial Juvenile A hockey championship. The final series was a best-of-seven event, with the first team to win four games to become the provincial champions. The Stone Crushers won the final game 6-1 and became a part of local sports history. The series was held at the Orangeville Sports Complex, which opened in 1972 and was renamed the Tony Rose Memorial Sports Centre in 1991. The remaining members of the Stone Crushers gathered at Pia’s on Broadway in Orangeville on Saturday, April 5, to reminisce and celebrate the achievement that took place exactly half a century ago.
- Some parents are frustrated by how the Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) responds to anti-Black racism and are calling on the Ministry of Education to conduct an equity audit of the board. Following more than a year of incidents involving their children, Rockwood residents Nia James and Nyesha Ward, along with a group of other UGDSB parents, penned a public letter to education minister Paul Calandra outlining what they call “deeply entrenched and highly dangerous anti-Black racism within the UGDSB.” About 200 people signed the letter within a week of its release.
- The community gathered at Orangeville Town Hall last week to show their support for the local autism community. The World Autism Awareness Day flag was raised and Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post read a proclamation, declaring April as World Autism Awareness Month and April 2 as World Autism Awareness Day. Local resident Theo Opper, 6, who’s this year’s Orangeville Autism Walk ambassador, was among the roughly 30 people who attended the local flag-raising, along with his parents Mark and Brooke Opper.
- They didn’t win the big prize, but Mulmur residents will still come out ahead in the 2025 Kraft Hockeyville Competition. Honeywood Arena was announced as one of the four finalists in the competition to name Canada’s top hockey town on Saturday, March 15. Along with Honeywood, Lower Sackville in Nova Scotia, Crossfield in Alberta, and Saint-Boniface in Quebec were finalists vying for the most votes to be named the winning arena. In the end, Boniface, Quebec took home the grand prize of $250,000 for arena upgrades and a chance to host an NHL pre-season game. But Honeywood wasn’t left empty-handed. As a finalist, Honeywood Arena will receive $25,000 in upgrades and $10,000 worth of brand-new youth hockey equipment, courtesy of NHLPA However, Goals and Dreams.
- It’s been a rough week for Mulmur residents, who were placed under a State of Emergency from April 3 to 7. An ice storm took out electrical infrastructure, causing blackouts and left trees on roadways and residents’ driveways, making them impassable. Recognizing the magnitude of the required cleanup efforts following the storm, Mulmur Mayor Janet Horner declared a State of Emergency on April 3. This facilitated mutual aid, wellness checks, shelter activations and focused efforts on clean-up to support the needs of residents, while many of them were left without hydro. When the call for support was put out, municipalities across Dufferin County came together to assist Mulmur in its recovery.
April 17
- A local community meal and outreach program is providing a beacon of light and hope to individuals in need. The Lighthouse (207 Broadway), which is sponsored by the Uptown Church, provides a free lunch to anyone who steps through its doors. It also provides a space for individuals to connect and find support, with roughly 30 people accessing it on any given day. Operating from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Monday through Friday, the program not only addresses physical hunger but guides people to a better place, while providing companionship and a sense of community.
- The annual Springalicious Food Drive, in support of the Orangeville Food Bank, was held over the weekend, generating nearly 7,000 pounds of food and over $2,500. Volunteers collected non-perishable food and cash at local grocery stores, such as Fresh Co., Metro, No Frills, Sobeys, and Zehrs on April 12.
- The provincial government announced last week that it is expanding “strong mayor” powers to 169 municipalities across Ontario, effective May 1. The powers allow mayors to hire and fire municipal staff, create and appoint people to committees, and veto bylaws or approve budgets with only one-third support instead of majority rule. While some mayors have welcomed the expansion of these powers, many are labelling the move as “undemocratic” and have publicly voiced their concerns. Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post is among those troubled by the province’s announcement, which was made on April 9.
- Local candidates in the upcoming federal election shared their thoughts on key issues at a recent debate. From 7 to 9 p.m. on April 15, the Dufferin Board of Trade hosted an all-candidates’ debate at the Orangeville Opera House (87 Broadway). The debate was well-attended by the public, and the following candidates were there: Kyle Seeback, Conservative Party of Canada; Viktor Karklins, New Democratic Party; Dympna Carolan, People’s Party of Canada; and Jeffrey Halsall, independent. Liberal Party of Canada candidate Malalai Halimi and Green Party of Canada candidate Ifra Baig were not in attendance.
April 24
- After first announcing a cybersecurity incident on Feb. 28, the Town of Orangeville has returned to normal operations with all services back up and running. While there was no evidence of broad-based public impact, some personal information of former Orangeville Police Service staff and town employees from 2005 to 2023 was compromised due to the cyber-attack. Leaked personal information includes social insurance numbers, driver’s licenses, health cards, passports, birth certificates, and financial information. While systems have returned to normal, the investigation into the cyber-attack is ongoing. As such, the Town of Orangeville has told the Citizen it is unable to disclose certain pieces of information. These details include the full scope of the cyber-attack, its cause, and the number of potentially impacted people.
- An Orangeville father and daughter team are among the “contestants” in the Corus original Renovation Resort Season 2, now airing on the Home Network. Orangeville’s Hollie and Graham Laird have rolled up their sleeves and jumped into the competition. Led by personalities like King Township’s Scott McGillivray and Bryan Baeumler, teams are tackling ambitious projects, transforming a waterfront property into a stunning, four-season vacation retreat.
- A naturopathic doctor celebrated the grand opening of her own practice in Orangeville earlier this month. Dr. Kelly McGuire welcomed friends, family, patients, dignitaries and supporters to The Health Practice, located at 229 Broadway, Unit #2, on April 4 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
- Dufferin County cattle farmers will have the opportunity to expand their operations to a new pasture as Dufferin County Council approves an agreement to use 200 acres of public land. Dufferin County Council approved a proposal to enter a 10-year lease agreement with the Grey-Dufferin Community Pasture Committee during their meeting on April 10. The lease agreement is for a roughly 200-acre piece of land off of Amaranth-Grand Valley Townline, which the County has owned for more than 30 years.
- Catholics and religious people around the world are mourning the death of Pope Francis. He passed away at 88 years old on Easter Monday (April 21). A stroke and subsequent heart failure resulted in Pope Francis’s death according to a statement from the Vatican. Leaders around the world have issued statements or made social media posts reflecting on the legacy, life and loss of Pope Francis.
May 1
- Mono has gotten behind Dufferin County’s BetterHomes energy retrofit program. BetterHomes Dufferin is a residential energy retrofit program designed to support homeowners in making energy-efficient upgrades, reducing energy costs, and lowering greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.
- A lot of Canadians play hockey and some enjoy it as a recreational sport well into adulthood. Then there are some that have a lifelong passion for the sport. Local player Mark Bates is now in his 80s and still puts on his skates and picks up his stick to play in the 80+ senior league in Orangeville. Mark has been nominated for induction into the 80+ Hockey Hall of Fame in 2026. He was nominated by the Town of Orangeville and several of his teammates.
- Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are now equipped with Body Worn Cameras (BWCs). Alongside In-Car Cameras (ICCs) with integrated Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR), Dufferin OPP sees BWCs as a key addition to its technology toolkit. The BWCs are worn on the front of an officer’s vest, and their presence is clearly visible to anyone interacting with the officer.
- Human rights practices at the Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) will be reviewed. That’s according to an announcement from director of education Peter Sovran, made a week after UGDSB parents released a public letter calling for a third-party equity audit. The parents behind the letter, which has almost 250 signatures, say an audit should assess “systemic issues of anti-Black racism within the board” and offer actionable recommendations for short- and long-term solutions. Sovran said the board would “engage with a notable independent third party steeped in the work of human rights, to provide us with a critical review of our practices.”
- A police officer with close ties to the Dufferin County community has received a prestigious award for an act of heroism. Upper Ottawa Valley OPP Const. Jared Moore has become a recipient of the Carnegie Medal for Herosim after risking his life to help rescue Janice Junlop, a snowmobiler who had fallen through the ice on Round Lake in Killaloe, Ont. in February of 2024.
- Residents of the region turned out in record numbers on April 28 to cast a vote in Canada’s 45th federal election. Incumbent Dufferin–Caledon MP Kyle Seeback was re-elected with 41,836 votes or 58.8 per cent of ballots cast, followed by Liberal candidate Malalai Halimi with 24,151 votes or 33.9 per cent, and NDP candidate Viktor Karklins with 1,815 votes or 2.6 per cent. Voter turnout reached a record of 71.71 per cent or 71,169 of 99,251 registered electors in Dufferin–Caledon – the highest number reported since the riding was created in 2004.
May 8
- Bar on Broadway was abuzz over the weekend as a small army of friends and supporters gathered for a two-day fundraising drive for a regular patron and beloved community member, Jim Stewart. Stewart, affectionately known to everyone as “Cheesy,” has been a regular at the bar for decades, and has a unique ability to get a smile out of everyone he meets. With a cancer diagnosis keeping him isolated, the community decided to pay back his generosity, raising $13,000 for his medical expenses.
- Headwaters Dental in Orangeville held its annual day of free dentistry at its Orangeville clinic on Monday, May 5. The special day is one of 10 free dental days hosted by Dr. Raj Khanuja at his clinics across Ontario. Locally, 22 patients were treated on free dental day, delivering over $10,100 worth of dental care, including cleanings, fillings, and extractions.
- A new Orangeville resident has made local sports history by winning the Beneva Mississauga Marathon 2025, with an incredible time. Asmerom Weldetnsae completed the gruelling event in a time of 2:25:04. The marathon took place on Sunday, April 27, in Mississauga, starting at Spectator Village in the heart of Mississauga and finishing on the shore of Lake Ontario.
- A veteran in Dufferin County is hoping to inspire fellow residents to express their Canadian patriotism ahead of the upcoming federal election. John Flannery, a veteran with Shelburne Legion Branch 220, is encouraging Dufferin County residents to purchase and display Canadian flags any way they can as a show of patriotism. The idea behind the initiative came in response to the political turmoil caused by U.S. President Donald Trump, and his statements surrounding Canada becoming the 51st state.
May 15
- A Pickering man recently blew three times over the legal limit for alcohol after being pulled over in Mono for driving 96 kilometers over the speed limit. Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers charged the man with impaired operation related offences and stunt driving on May 11, shortly after 11:30 p.m.
- The recent Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie Campaign raised a record amount of money for Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF). In partnership with Orangeville Tim Hortons locations, the campaign raised $50,000 in support of the local hospital, which is the most raised in a single year since the campaign began supporting HHCF in 2006.
- There was a lot of horsepower, fancy wheels, and shiny chrome at the OVW Nights car meet hosted by Orangeville Volkswagen on Friday, May 9. It was one of the first car meets of the season in the region this year. Orangeville Volkswagen has hosted car meets in the past, usually with a Volkswagen theme, however, this time they decided to open the event to anyone who has a car they wanted to bring.
- North Dufferin residents who rallied to support Honeywood Arena during the 2025 Kraft Hockeyville Competition have done more than help raise funds to bring repairs to the local arena. They’ve helped three local food banks in their efforts to support community members facing food insecurity. The Shelburne Food Bank and the Orangeville Food Bank have both announced large donations of food items valued at roughly $10,000 from Kraft Hockeyville. Shelburne received seven skids of food, while Orangeville received nine to be divided up with the Dufferin Food Share – Grand Valley.
- Orangeville is now within a region considered to be an at-risk area in Ontario’s ongoing measles outbreak. Wellington, Dufferin and Guelph were recently deemed risk areas and people who live, work, travel, worship, or spend time in those regions now may be eligible for early measles-containing vaccination, based on new recommendations from the Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH).
May 22
- The speed limit on a portion of Riddell Road will be lowered in the interest of community safety. Town of Orangeville staff recently asked council to lower the speed limit to 60 kilometres per hour on Riddell Road between Townline (County Road 23) and Broadway (County Road 109) from 70 kilometres per hour. It was also recommended that a new community safety zone be established there. Council agreed during its May 12 meeting to implement those changes.
- Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post wants nothing to do with the so-called provincial strong mayor powers. In fact, she hopes the crowd at Queen’s Park will see fit to rescind it completely. And her council colleagues support her request to the provincial government. Strong mayor power legislation was expanded to include Orangeville as of May 1 to help deliver on provincial priorities such as building more homes, transit, and other infrastructure. That’s when the province expanded the catchment of the strong mayor powers to include 169 more municipalities than the initial number when introduced in 2022.
- Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating two recent thefts involving significant amounts of stolen copper wire. On May 7, Dufferin OPP responded to a break and enter at a property near County Road 21 and 4th Line in Mulmur. The suspect(s) had cut down utility poles and stolen approximately 300 meters of copper wire. A second incident occurred on May 10 in the same area. Again, suspect(s) cut down poles and removed approximately 150 meters of copper wire. The total estimated value of the stolen copper and related damage is approximately $180,000.\
May 29
- Graham and his daughter Hollie Laird went head-to-head with competitors on a home improvement TV show, where they were tasked with designing a winning vacation home. In the end, the father-daughter duo ultimately secured the $100,000 top prize.
- The #RootedInCommunity Spring Food Drive returned to Orangeville on Saturday, May 24 and raised nearly $3,400 and 6,000 pounds of food for the Orangeville Food Bank. Around 30 community volunteers rolled up their sleeves to collect donations across 10 community zones, in a fun-spirited challenge to see which region of Orangeville could generate the most.
- The annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s fundraiser returned to Island Lake Conservation Area on Sunday, May 25. It was a celebratory day, raising funds for the Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County, which supports people living with dementia and their caregivers. Over $62,000 was raised through the walk.
- Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating two home invasions that recently occurred at properties on Shady Glen Lane in Mono, where shots were fired. During the incidents, “one victim suffered some minor injuries from broken glass,” who was treated at a hospital and released, according to Dufferin OPP Const. Andrew Fines.
June 5
- A roadway that is commonly used by Orangeville residents travelling to Bolton, and vice-versa, has made CAA’s 2025 Top 10 Worst Roads in Ontario list this year. CAA announced this morning (June 5) that Highway 50, Caledon, ranks seventh, with the areas where it intersects Coleraine Drive and Albion Vaughn Road creating the most frustration for drivers.
- A familiar face in the Dufferin County community recently received a prestigious medal on behalf of the British Monarchy. Robin Berger, who worked as a Wellington–Dufferin–Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) nurse for nearly 40 years and was the organization’s first-ever lactation consultant, received a King Charles III Coronation Medal last month for her dedication to the community. Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones presented Berger with the award on May 9.
- A large boom was heard by residents of Grand Valley during the early hours of Monday morning. Homeowners in the area of County Road 24 and 109 saw smoke bellowing from a nearby property, after a pressurized containers in a storage building were infringed by fire, creating an explosion around 2 a.m. on June 2. No injuries were reported.
- A group of parents hoped to delegate about anti-Black racism at a recent Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) meeting but was denied the opportunity. Instead, 12 people with the Upper Grand Black Parents Council (BPC) sat in the gallery during the May 27 meeting, wearing shirts that said “keep Black kids safe.” The group, with members from Rockwood, Guelph and Orangeville, included parents, graduates and elementary and high school students. UGDSB officials said two delegations were denied because they did not fit with any items on the agenda.
- The sweet sounds of blues and jazz filled the streets of Orangeville over the weekend as the community gathered, danced, laughed and sang their hearts out. The 21st Annual Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival returned to the downtown core over the weekend, featuring more than 50 touring blues and jazz bands, who were mostly Canadian. Bands took over stages on Broadway, Alexandra Park and the Opera House, from May 30 to June 1.
- The Town of Grand Valley marked the anniversary of a tornado that swept through and devastated the community 40 years ago. Residents gathered at the Grand Valley and District Community Centre, located at 90 Main St. N, on Saturday (May 31), for a commemorative event marking the 40th anniversary since the 1985 tornado hit Grand Valley.
June 12
- The Orangeville Food Bank is celebrating after an anonymous donor and a local car dealership stepped up to provide the Food Bank with a new electric delivery vehicle. The Food Bank took delivery of a brand-new Nissan Ariya EV on Tuesday, June 3, at its Commerce Road location in Orangeville.
- Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged a Brampton resident with Theft Under $5,000 after an incident where approximately $600 worth of butter was stolen.
- Ram Rodeo came to the Orangeville Fairgrounds on June 7 and 8 with cowboys and cowgirls facing off in a variety of competitions. The event saw record-breaking attendance with close to 4,000 people turning out over the weekend.
- Bethell Hospice celebrated 15 years since opening its doors with a themed Garden Party. Invitees were invited to bask in the history of Bethell Hospice palliative care and walk the surrounding therapeutic gardens.
June 19
- The 12th Annual Compass Run for Food race was held on June 14 to combat food insecurity in Dufferin County. The race began at Compass Community Church in Orangeville with 866 participants taking part in a family-friendly five-kilometre run/walk and 10.5-kilometre run through the scenic trails of the Island Lake Conservation Area. The run raised $64,000 to food banks and elementary school nutrition programs in Dufferin County.
- The second annual Purolator Tackle Hunger® Red Bag campaign came to Grand Valley and Waldemar from June 8 to 15, and saw community members donated more than 5,000 pounds of food.
- Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged a youth in relation to a threat made towards a local high school. On May 23, just after midnight, officers responded to a report of a social media message threatening the safety and wellbeing at a local high school. With the assistance of the Dufferin County OPP Major Crime Unit, the source was quickly identified, and a youth was placed into police custody.
June 26
- Bear sightings have been happening just southeast of Orangeville. The Ontario government recently issued a statement warning the public of bear sightings in the area of Snowberry Court and Birch Haven in Caledon Village. All of the reported bear sightings have involved items such as outdoor garbage and birdfeeders.
- The Mono Tennis Club partnered with Tennis Canada to host a special wheelchair tennis event at the Mono Centre Club on Saturday, June 21. The Mono Tennis Club is celebrating improvements to their courts, thanks to provincial and federal infrastructure grants which provided nearly $500,000. The club designed a new entrance and court-side area that is accessible for people who use a wheelchair.
- Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) reached a major milestone on June 18 with the completion of its $18 million Smart Headwaters Campaign. The campaign, which looks to revolutionize healthcare delivery in the community, has enabled Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) to purchase new equipment and upgrade key areas. The campaign has enabled the purchase of an MRI machine and advanced CT scanner, renovations to its X-ray room, the deployment of 3D Tomosynthesis Mammography technology and upgrades to its Hemodialysis Unit.
July 3
- Thousands of Canadians actively volunteer their time to conserve nature. Among those Canadians is Mono resident John Riley, who was one of 19 individuals recognized with a King Charles III Coronation Medal for their exceptional contributions to nature conservation in Canada. Riley is a regional conservation champion and was recognized by the Nature Conservancy of Canada at a recent ceremony held on the Saugeen (Bruce) Peninsula.
- Plans are progressing for a new cement pump track to be built around the Orangeville Lions Club’s BMX Park at the Alder Street Parklands. Orangeville Lions Club members gathered at the BMX Park on June 23 for a $50,000 cheque presentation with Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post, Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor and manager of community services Heather Savage. The $50,000 donation is the first half of the Lions’ $100,000 commitment to build a pump track, with an observation deck and shade shelters. The total cost of the project is $480,000, and the Town of Orangeville will provide $380,000 for its construction.
- The Dufferin-Peel District School Board (DPCDSB) was among four Ontario school boards to be placed under “supervision” of the Ministry of Education last week. The move came following an investigation into the finances of the DPCDSB, along with the Toronto District School Board, the Toronto Catholic District School Board, and the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.
July 10
- The long-anticipated documentary film, “Northmen Way,” premiered at Theatre Orangeville on Thursday, July 3, to a full house of local residents who came to see the history of Orangeville’s sport on the big screen. Produced by Orangeville brothers Jake and Zack Thompson, the film took four years to make and is a feature-length movie with archival footage and recent interviews with players, coaches, and executives of the local lacrosse club.
- Aviation enthusiasts flew into Dufferin County for a special event commemorating the centennial anniversary of an aircraft pivotal to the history of aviation. Members of the International Moth Airplane Club, also known as the de Havilland Moth Club, welcomed historic aviation enthusiasts at Martin Airfield in East Garafraxa on Saturday (July 5) to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the de Havilland DH.60 Moth, a British two-seat touring and training aircraft.
- A national organization has recognized Dufferin County for its work against chronic homelessness. The county reduced chronic homelessness by 32 per cent as of February 2025 and has remained at least 10 per cent below the county’s baseline month since the fall of 2019.
- Residents, businesses and visitors across Grey, Bruce and Dufferin counties can look forward to rural transit enhancements over the next five years. The three counties announced in a joint press release on June 27 that they’ve secured up to $9.5 million in funding from the province through the Ontario Transit Investment Funding (OTIF) to develop a unified regional transit network.
July 17
- Neighbours of an Orangeville resident who passed away earlier this year celebrated what would have been her 92nd birthday. Gertrud Evans was the “heart and soul” of Amanda Street, according to her neighbours. She often socialized, shared vegetables from her garden, sent Christmas cards and always remembered everyone’s name. Evans adored the children in the neighbourhood, and they adored her as well. For Evans’ 90th birthday on July 10, 2023, Amanda Street residents organized a block party – and made it into an annual tradition, celebrating again in 2024. She passed away on May 18 of this year, but her neighbours still held a block party to celebrate her birthday and life on Thursday, July 10.
- Orangeville is well-known for its artistic displays throughout the downtown area. And with the new addition of a mural on Broadway, the town’s reputation as an arts community is sure to grow. The Orangeville Business Improvement Area (OBIA) announced on July 14 that it is thrilled to unveil the latest addition to its public art collection, “The Pollinators.” The OBIA describes it as a vivid and joyful mural, now brightening the east-facing wall of 106 Broadway, which is home to Sport-Medic Physiotherapy Clinic.
July 24
- A group of young local climate activists are hoping to spark conversations on how native plants can help climate resilience locally with the development of a new garden. Dufferin County’s Youth Climate Activation Circle gathered with community members on June 7 at The Door Youth Centre, located at 9 Centre St. in Orangeville, to plant roughly 240 native plant seedlings. The native plant garden is part of a project called “Plant Our Future,” which was developed by the Youth Climate Activation Circle.
- Canada’s very first memorial for firefighters had a decommissioning ceremony at the former Gravenhurst Campus of the Ontario Fire College on July 13. With the Gravenhurst Campus shut down, the Ontario Firefighters’ Memorial that was built there in 1988 needs a new home, and that new home will be in Orangeville. The relocation, taking place this fall, is in honour of late volunteer firefighter Dan Little, who served with the Orangeville Fire Service from 1949 to the year he passed, 1989.
- Melancthon Against Quarries (MAQ) is preparing to take the next steps in opposing the construction of a below-the-water-table quarry in north Dufferin County. The grassroots organization announced in a newsletter on July 16 that they will be launching a letter-writing campaign in opposition to Strada Aggregate’s application. The announcement of the letter-writing campaign comes as a response to Strada Aggregates’ notification to the Township of Melancthon on July 11 that they have submitted an application to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests (MNRF) for a quarry operation within its existing 360-acre sand and gravel pit.
July 31
- Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating a shooting at an Orangeville business. On July 18, members of the Dufferin County OPP responded to call for service at a business on Riddell Road. Police received a call from the business owner just after 10 a.m. reporting multiple gunshot holes to his storefront.
- Local competitive swimmer Matthew Blackwell brought home two gold and a silver medal at the Ontario Swim Championships. The championship meet took place at the Toronto Pan Am Centre in Scarborough July 9-13.
Aug. 7
- In the days leading up to this year’s Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival, the “Saxophonist” sculpture was installed in downtown Orangeville, alongside the “Drum Kit” and “Big Blue Bass” displays. The addition, located between Mill Street and Second Street on Broadway, has been well-received by the public and has become a popular spot for tourists and residents to take fun photos. Unfortunately, the “Saxophonist” was recently vandalized. While the statue is still standing, its gold baritone saxophone has been destroyed.
- A rare but potentially serious mosquito-borne virus has infected a horse in the Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health (WDGPH) region. A confirmed case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus (EEEV) has been detected in a horse in Wellington County. It’s the first case of EEEV in the region. No human cases have ever been reported.
- Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has reached another milestone in bringing the community its first-ever magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) suite. The local hospital marked the official arrival and placement of the prefabricated unit that will house their new MRI suite. The unit, called a cassette, arrived at Headwaters Hospital shortly after noon on Tuesday (Aug. 5) and was lifted by a crane onto a foundation pad.
Aug. 14
- Orangeville motorists will be monitored by way of speed cameras on some town thoroughfares starting next year. Council voted during its Aug. 11 meeting to allow a two-year automated speed enforcement trial program to begin next March with Local Authority Service (LAS) Automated Speed Enforcement, which is a division of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario.
- A baby boom has come to Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC). The local hospital announced in a social media post on July 31 that they’d reached a new record for the number of babies born in one month, with more than 100 babies delivered in July.
- Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating a robbery that occurred at a financial institution on Broadway in Orangeville on Aug. 5. According to reports, three male suspects entered the financial institution while a fourth individual remained in a small black vehicle nearby. Victims were restrained as the suspects stole a cash box and multiple phones. The suspects fled the scene prior to police arrival.
- A fast-moving field fire in Mono scorched five acres of land by the time Orangeville Fire Service arrived at the scene to extinguish the blaze on Aug. 7. The fire broke out on a property along 1st Line EHS, Mono, and spread rapidly due to dry and windy conditions. The Orangeville Fire Service called in mutual aid, and roughly 40 firefighters from Caledon, Shelburne, Rosemont, and Grand Valley Fire joined in to stamp out the fire before it reached a nearby farm building, agricultural equipment or adjacent field.
Aug. 21
- The Orangeville Dairy Queen is on track to be named the number one fundraising store out of 700 locations across Canada for Miracle Treat Day. After raising more than $33,000 last Thursday, Aug. 14, for SickKids through the Children’s Miracle Network, Orangeville DQ owner John Lockyer is confident 2025 will be the third year his location is named the number one fundraising store in the country. The local DQ sold just shy of 5,500 Blizzards, compared to nearly 4,270 last year.
- As the Dufferin Film Festival kicked off last Friday (Aug. 15), guests were treated to a rich and diverse range of short films, ranging from comedy to political commentary. Several films were screened, such as The Trade, Ewa’s Letter, and Midnight Coachmen, and A Good Day Will Come. From biting satire to historical struggles, surreal reimaginings to powerful political drama, each film offered a glimpse into the resilience, creativity, and bold storytelling of Canadian and international filmmakers.
- An accomplished singer and poignant songwriter recently brought the community together in support of local healthcare. The 20th Annual Jim Cuddy Jamboree came to the Lyric Pond in Honeywood on June 29 in support of the Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF), and it was announced on Aug. 19 that it raised $17,587.
- The Town of Orangeville is receiving $8.1 million for improvements to its water infrastructure capacity. The Ontario government announced the funding on Aug. 15, which will support the future construction of approximately 3,055 new housing units in Orangeville.
- A pilot from Dufferin County is being recognized for her contributions and leadership in the aviation industry with a prestigious award. Heather Hills, a resident of Orangeville, has been announced as a recipient of the Rising Star Award from Northern Lights Aero Foundation (NLAF). Each year, the Northern Lights Aero Foundation (NLAF) grants the prestigious Elsie Awards, recognizing Canadian women who have made a significant contribution to aviation or aerospace.
Aug. 28
- A local resident who is currently the chair of the Orangeville and District Seniors Centre is being recognized for his volunteer efforts. Ken Jack, who has been an active member of the seniors centre since 2007, serving two separate terms as president, has been named Orangeville’s Ontario Senior of the Year.
- Four people have been taken into custody following a shooting in the early hours of Saturday morning, which left three injured and a shelter-at-home order for the surrounding community issued by police. According to the Caledon OPP, police responded to reports of gunshots at a residence on Finnerty Side Road at approximately 5:15 a.m.
Sept. 4
- A Mulmur man who has been playing the lottery on and off for over 35 years picked the right time to buy a ticket. Arthur Feiner won $100,000 after matching the last six of his seven ENCORE numbers in their exact order for the July 1 LOTTO MAX draw.
- There’s a fresh face at the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre. The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society announced Julie Woods as the new manager of the local animal centre on Aug. 28.
- The Peel-Dufferin Plowmen’s Association celebrated their 100 years as an association with its annual plowing match, with nearly 300 visitors by the end of the day. Attendees gathered around to celebrate the day, renew acquaintances and see the horse and mule teams as well as tractor competitors.
Sept. 11
- The federal and provincial governments need to invest more in the social safety net. And you need not look further for evidence of that than the local food bank. Heather Hayes, Orangeville Food Bank’s executive director, laid bare to council when it met Aug. 8, the stark picture of increasing need in the community. The food bank saw a 13 per cent increase in users last year, which is a little less than Hayes expected. But there has been a 15 per cent increase in food distribution this year over last year, she said. Meanwhile, donations are 22 per cent less this year, she said.
- The Town of Orangeville is reporting an increase in theft and vandalism at local parks. Stolen items include metal bleacher seats and copper wiring from electrical panels at Orangeville’s Springbrook Park, Kay Cee Gardens, and Rotary Park.
- Headwaters Acquired Brain Injury Group, also known as HABI, has been nominated by the Ontario Brain Injury Association (OBIA) for its outstanding efforts in community support, advocacy, and education. As part of the recognition, HABI’s own flag design was chosen to represent the association across the province. HABI founder Kindrey Rowland, who works as a speech-language pathologist and clinic director at the Orangeville Speech & Language Clinic, said it was an incredible moment for the group.
- Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) gave local children and their families a first-hand look into the health care system, as they hosted their annual Teddy Bear Clinic on Saturday (Sept. 6). Started in 1998, the purpose of the Teddy Bear Clinic is to help reduce childhood anxiety surrounding hospitals and medical care by inviting children to bring their stuffed toys to the hospital for a fun, pretend healthcare experience.
Sept. 18
- Orangeville council will proceed with plans to install a pair of automated speed enforcement cameras on the town’s west side. That’s despite Premier Doug Ford’s recent comments against the cameras. He characterized them as being a cash-grab and that large signs would be more effective to slow speeding traffic. Deputy Mayor Todd Taylor said the town hasn’t nixed plans to install two cameras near the Settler’s Creek neighbourhood. Those cameras should be up and running by April 2026, he said.
- A young Orangeville girl with a big heart has made a huge effort to help with cancer research by raising thousands of dollars during the annual Terry Fox Run. The Terry Fox Run is held in cities and towns across the country to carry on Terry Fox’s legacy. Ten-year-old Orangeville resident Sydney Coxworthy took part in her fifth Terry Fox Run along with her family and her dog Big Ben, on Sunday, Sept. 14. During this year’s run, Sydney raised $2,225 through her fundraising efforts. Over the past four years, she has raised almost $8,000 for the Terry Fox Foundation.
- It has been 15 years since Sonia Varaschin’s body was discovered in a wooded area off Beach Grove Sideroad in Caledon. The 42-year-old Orangeville woman, who formerly worked as a pediatric nurse, was last seen leaving her parents’ house in Bolton on the evening of Aug. 29, 2010. There is a $50,000 reward for anyone with information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Varaschin’s murder.
Sept. 25
- Plans to redevelop Rotary Park in Orangeville are receiving significant financial support from the provincial government. The Ontario government announced on Sept. 19 that it will be investing over $1.2 million in the redevelopment project from its $200 million Community Sport and Recreation Infrastructure Fund. The fund looks to revitalize facilities and promote active living across the province.
- Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) has raised a record-breaking total of donations to support surgical care at Headwaters Hospital. The hospital foundation announced in a press release on Sept. 18 that they raised a total of $925,000 at their 26th annual Headwaters Health Care Foundation Gala, which was held at the Hockley Valley Resort on Sept. 12.
- More than 80 vendors gathered this past weekend at Fall Fest 2025 at Rock Garden Farms on Sept. 14. The day featured not only numerous vendors but also a live DJ, a slime bar, a live doodle station, a bouncy house, food trucks, face painting, a free kids tattoo station, and farm-fresh food.
Oct. 2
- A local resident competed at the 2025 IFMA Youth World Championships in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and won gold on the world stage after competing in Muay Thai with Team Canada. Sixteen-year-old Oshiya Newby-Morgan competed as a member of Team Canada at the event, which was held from Sept. 10 to 20, 2025. Oshiya trains out of the Art of 8 Martial Arts Academy in Orangeville and was one of only two Canadian athletes to return from the event with a gold medal.
- Fendley Park was abuzz with activity last Sunday, Sept. 28, as organizations from across Dufferin-Caledon gathered to raise money for autism support groups across the region. This year marked the first time the walk operated completely independently.
- Recent survey results in Mono indicate much opposition against council adopting a bylaw to regulate the discharge of firearms. A staff report to Mono council on Sept. 23 states that the survey results should be balanced against the recognition that the majority of respondents owned firearms and bows. About a third of respondents were in favour of the restrictions proposed. The survey generated feedback from 753 respondents.
- Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested one male in connection with an armed robbery at a retail store on Broadway in Orangeville. On Sept. 18, a robbery occurred at knifepoint at a retail location on Broadway. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. Two days later, on Sept. 20, the same male returned to the store and attempted to rob it again. During this second incident, a struggle occurred between the suspect and store staff. The accused was overpowered and restrained until officers from Dufferin OPP arrived and placed him under arrest.
- A decommissioned ambulance from the Dufferin County Paramedic Services (DCPS) is being repurposed and shipped to West Africa to help support global healthcare equity and humanitarian aid. The decommissioned ambulance will go to U.S-based non-profit, Keneya Ni Kalen Institute (KNIKI), for use in rural Mali, West Africa.
Oct. 9
- The long wait for some Orangeville residents and perhaps some people who will become residents is officially nearing its end. That wait refers to the spell of time College Avenue-Hansen Boulevard residents have spent waiting to see when mounds of sand and dirt would make way for a piece of road that would mark the continuation of a housing development project. Great Gulf’s residential development division and municipal officials broke ground on Oct. 8.
- Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post’s #RootedInCommunity Fall Food Drive generated 6,063 pounds and $8,172 in monetary donations over the weekend. The food drive, in support of the Orangeville Food Bank, was held on Saturday, Oct. 4.
- There can be few procedural excuses for Mono residents not to vote in the municipal election next year. Residents will be able to use online voting in the October 2026 political contest. Mono council authorized alternative voting methods last fall for municipal and school board elections. Those alternate methods included telephone and internet voting.
- The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a suspicious fire at a local business. On Oct. 2, members of the Dufferin County OPP and Dufferin County Crime Unit, responded to a structure fire at a business on Riddell Road in Orangeville. Police responded with fire crews and confirmed there were no injuries.
- Community Living Dufferin (CLD) held an inaugural fundraiser over the weekend, bringing together residents, local businesses, and volunteers to support people with developmental disabilities in the community. On Saturday, Oct. 4, the CLD building in East Garafraxa came alive with music, games, food, and art as people from all walks of life gathered to take part in the “Community for Community Living Fundraiser.”
Oct. 16
- Mono’s heritage advisory committee members resigned as a whole in protest of town council’s decision regarding a local historical farmstead property. The town’s eight-member heritage committee has called for the property to be registered as being of historical heritage significance. Town council reaffirmed during its Oct. 14 meeting that it will not give the nod for such a designation. The entire committee resigned from their positions in protest after the meeting.
- Family Transition Place (FTP) is set to upgrade its facility in Orangeville with funding from the provincial government. The provincial government announced in a press release issued on Oct. 10 that Family Transition Place would receive $83,200 for critical upgrades and repairs to their children’s and social services facilities in Orangeville.
- Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) has officially opened Dufferin-Caledon’s first-ever magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) suite after years of advocacy, community engagement, and fundraising. Staff members, volunteers, and community dignitaries gathered outside the local hospital on Tuesday (Oct. 14) for a special ceremony celebrating the grand opening of the Morningview Foundation MRI Suite.
- Three restaurants in the region were broken into between the late hours of Oct. 2 and the early hours of Oct. 3. Barley Vine Rail (BVR) Co. and Déjà vu Diner in Orangeville both had their glass doors smashed and were forcibly entered before having their cash registers ransacked. 6ixty Wings off Highway 10, in Caledon Village, was also forcibly broken into and stolen from.
Oct. 23
- A member of the Dufferin County Paramedic Service (DCPS) recently received Canada’s highest honour for the profession, recognizing his more than two decades of dedicated service. The Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs (OAPC) recognized 130 paramedics with the Governor General’s Emergency Medical Services Exemplary Service Medal during a ceremony on Sept. 25. Among those recognized was John McMurray, who has been a paramedic for 21 years.
- The Town of Orangeville officially proclaimed October as Latin American Heritage Month last Friday, Oct. 17. Members of the Hispanic Canadian Alliance of Dufferin Peel attended a celebration at Town Hall, featuring music, food, and cultural displays.
- Orangeville council will ask the Ministry of Transportation to reduce the posted speed limit along a piece of Highway 10 from 80km/h to 60km/h. The section of Highway 10 between McCannell Avenue and Dufferin Road 109 and north of First Street is a heavily travelled urban corridor with multiple signalized intersections and pedestrian crossings that connect residential, recreational, and commercial amenities on both sides of the highway. Orangeville Fire Department has responded to 67 motor vehicle collisions on this stretch of highway since 2022, and it is recognized that this number does not capture all incidents, particularly those involving property damage only. Adjacent sections of Highway 9 and Highway 10 are already posted at 60 kilometres per hour, aligning with the surrounding urban context.
- On a sunny Saturday morning in October, approximately 25 to 30 people of all ages gathered in an empty area between the trees just beyond the Mill Creek River in Orangeville for a fall tree planting event. A group of volunteers and Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) staff worked together to reforest the area with 225 native trees and shrubs.
- A longstanding, charitable, women-led organization – the Imperial Order of the Daughters of the Empire (IODE) – is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, marking over a century of heartfelt dedication and community spirit. To recognize this milestone, the Town of Orangeville is celebrating IODE Week for the first time, which recognizes the local IODE Yellow Briar Chapter, IODE Lord Dufferin Chapter, and IODE Headwaters Chapter.
Oct. 30
- It is a sport that allows people with disabilities to get out on the ice and play some hockey. Sledge hockey has been around for a while, and thanks to a local player and the Orangeville Accessibility Committee, the sport is now available in Orangeville. The Town purchased 10 sledges, which are available for residents to use free of charge at the Alder Street Arena.
- The 6th Annual Orangeville Hallowe’en Haunt Patrol (OHHP) concluded over the weekend, and the results are in. Taking first place this year is 118 Church Street, which has previously seen success in the OHHP contest. The property was named second place last year and first place in 2023. In second place is 339 Lisa Marie Drive, which has been on the OHHP’s Top 10 List for the past three years, but it’s the property’s first time making the top three winning spot. In third place is 225 Beechfield Crescent, which made the Top 10 List for the first time this year.
- Orangeville’s emergency shelter for women and children fleeing domestic abuse – Family Transition Place –recently recognized a community advocate who served as its executive director for 17 years. FTP’s Board of Directors held an unveiling of a commemorative bench at Alexandra Park in Orangeville on Oct. 28, honouring Norah Kennedy, who retired from her role as executive director at this time last year.
- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a local health care facility recently held an event to promote early detection. Headwaters Health Care Centre (HHCC) rallied the community throughout October through an educational campaign to encourage eligible women to receive mammograms. The campaign culminated in a 12-hour marathon of mammograms, called a “mammothon” on Friday, Oct. 24, bolstering early detection of breast cancer.
Nov. 6
- The 2025 recipients of Petro-Canada’s Fuelling Athlete and Coaching Excellence (FACE) Grants were announced earlier this month, and among them is Orangeville’s own Alyssa Smith. Smith has been competing with the Orangeville Otters swim team for the past eight years. The $10,000 FACE grant she is receiving is for up-and-coming athlete-coach duos preparing to compete in the Olympics or Paralympics
- A community meeting with local residents, Choices Shelter staff, and local leaders was held on Oct. 28 to discuss the impact of the shelter, located off of Townline in Orangeville. There has been significant public concern about the shelter, including alleged thefts, unsafe conditions, and litter around the facility. In an effort to bridge the growing gap between the shelter’s management and the community’s neighbors, a public forum was held at the train station on Townline.
- Friends and colleagues gathered on Oct. 21 at the Orangeville Public Library on Mill Street to honor and congratulate CEO Darla Fraser on her retirement after 15 years of dedicated service to the local library.
- Mono council recently shared its concerns about an Strada Aggregates plans to extract material and water from below the water table in Melancthon. Council agreed that there are serious issues regarding the integrity of Dufferin County’s water resources stemming from the proposal. If the water system were negatively affected by the aggregate company’s plans, it would have serious implications for Mono and its agricultural operations.
- The Government of Canada, under Prime Minister Mark Carney, tabled its 2025 budget on Tuesday, Nov. 4. The budget includes $141 billion in new spending, offset by roughly $51 billion in cuts. The deficit comes in at $78 billion, nearly twice the Liberals’ projection in their most recent fiscal update. During the 2024 Fall Economic Statement, the Liberals projected the federal deficit for 2025-26 spending to be $42.2 billion. Cuts in this year’s budget include about 40,000 public service workers.
- A local expert sounded the alarm about the proposed Strada Melancthon quarry project during a meeting at Horning Mills Community Hall on Nov. 4, warning a group of about 40 residents of the potentially destructive impact it could have. The proposed quarry has recently attracted significant attention, as Strada continues to push ahead with plans that hydrogeology research expertGarry Hunter said are untethered from reality.
Nov. 13
- The Ontario Government’s new law to ban Automated Speed Enforcement (ASE) has put future plans to build cameras in Orangeville and Mono on pause, indefinitely. As part of the Ford Government’s new Bill 56, Building a More Competitive Economy Act, all municipalities in Ontario are required to discontinue their use of speed cameras. Orangeville and its neighbour, Mono, did not have Automated Speed Enforcement at the release of Bill 56. They were both in the process of bringing them into the community, or, in the case of Orangeville, starting a pilot project for the cameras on specific streets. No money had been spent at the time of ASE’s cancellation.
- Orangeville council gave municipal staff the go-ahead to have a contractor begin construction of the new $26.5 million fire station. It’s been a long time since the town’s Fire Master Plan identified the need for a new fire station in July 2015.
- Hundreds of people gathered at Orangeville’s Cenotaph in Alexandra Park on Nov. 11 to honour the veterans who have fought to keep Canada strong and free. The Orangeville Legion Branch 233 organizes the annual gathering, beginning with a parade, which departed from the Legion (5 John Street), made its way down Broadway, and finished at Alexandra Park (11 Second Street).
Nov. 20
- Theatre Orangeville’s most anticipated day of the year arrived on Saturday, Nov. 15, as actors, staff, board members and supporters, both new and old, gathered for a night of entertainment and food. Twas the Night is the theatre’s most important fundraising event, and is responsible for a significant chunk of funding for the local theatre each year. The fundraiser, which took place at Hockley Valley Resort, raised thousands to invest in bringing higher-quality entertainment to the town.
- A well-known Orangeville restaurant, Deja Vu, continues to thrive as it enters its second month operating at a brand-new location. Deja Vu left its previous Broadway location on Sept. 24 and held its official reopening at the Townline Square complex on Oct. 1. Many Orangeville residents may be familiar with its new location, which was formerly Wimpy’s Diner before shutting its doors last spring.
- As the holidays draw closer, many people struggle to find the perfect gift for everyone on their Christmas shopping list. They may ask themselves, “What should I buy for someone who has everything?” Well, the Orangeville Food Bank and Dufferin Food Share have the perfect answer to that question – the gift of charity. This holiday season, they’ve launched the Festive Giving Campaign in partnership with the Orangeville Citizen, running now until Dec. 31. The initiative offers Festive Giving Cards in denominations of $25, $50, or $100, which are purchased as a donation to the food bank and gifted to friends, family or coworkers, in their honour.
- Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests (MNRF) has put forward a proposal to change the Boyne Valley Provincial Park’s size and hunting rules. In a document titled “Supplemental Document Supporting Environmental Registry of Ontario Proposal Notice Number 019-9306,” the provincial government is planning a large overhaul of parks across the province, including here in Dufferin County. The Boyne Valley Provincial Park is set to have 496 hectares added to its regulated area, almost doubling its size. This land was previously acquired by the Ontario government in other deals. However, the Ontario government, through the MNRF, is also considering permitting hunting within the regulated areas, which include trails managed by the Dufferin Hi-Land Bruce Trail Club.
- The Town of Shelburne has deactivated its automated speed enforcement (ASE) cameras after the Ford government passed legislation banning their use across the province last Friday.The cameras were only in use for 70 days in Shelburne before the pilot program was forced to end.
Nov. 27
- Due to current and forecasted high winds, along with snow squalls, Downtown Orangeville’s Joy and Lights Festival organizers announced the cancellation of events for the Firelight and Frost Weekend, originally planned from Nov. 28 to 30.
- Prime Minister Mark Carney’s minority Liberal government approved its 2025 spending plan last Monday, passing with a narrow 170-168 vote. The federal budget, which had $585.9 billion in expenses and $507.5 billion in revenue, ran a $78.3 billion deficit. While this is the largest non-pandemic year deficit the Government of Canada has ever run, the Liberals argue it is a “generational” budget with key “investments” to stimulate the economy.
- The Orangeville Citizen’s inaugural HollyFest Christmas market welcomed thousands of shoppers over two days, offering handcrafted and unique products from a curated selection of 100 vendors. Dufferin-County-based businesses, charities, nonprofits, and crafters filled up the Orangeville Fairgrounds on Saturday, Nov. 22, and Sunday, Nov. 23, for a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. The event raised 1,131 pounds of food and over $5,400 in cash for the Orangeville Food Bank.
- There’s a new event coming to town – the Nashville Takeover. Backyard Music Co. announced on Nov. 17 that Orangeville has officially been selected as one of 13 towns across Canada to host a Nashville Takeover next year from July 10-12.
- Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a homicide in Melancthon. On Tuesday, Nov. 25, at approximately 8:40 p.m., officers from the Dufferin OPP responded to a single motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in a hotel parking lot in Melancthon. One person was pronounced deceased, identified as Garnett (David) Walters, 59, from Melancthon. As a result of the ongoing investigation, Andrae Mullings, 34, from Melancthon, has been charged with second degree murder, contrary to section 235(1) of the Criminal Code.
Dec. 4
- Kay Cee Gardens has come alive once again this December, as the Orangeville Optimist Club unveiled its annual Christmas display. Titled Christmas in the Park, the event completely transforms the park’s quiet, humble pathways into a vibrant, festive explosion of colours and Christmas spirit. The Optimist Club expects around 25,000 people will attend Christmas in the Park throughout December, which concludes at the end of the month.
- Jessie Steinberg recently made her community of Mulmur proud on Nov. 8 after taking first place in women’s physique at the Ultimate Fitness Events (UFE) World Championships for all-natural bodybuilding in Toronto.
- Changes are being proposed following the discovery that a local scrapyard was in possession of illegal items and in violation of various community bylaws. On Wednesday, Nov. 19, the Ontario Provincial Police executed a search warrant at Northern Iron and Metal in Melancthon. What they found was a plethora of illegal items. Melanchton Mayor Darren White said the town has had prior issues with the scrapyard violating bylaws, but this is the first time that arrests have ever been made. The bylaw violations turned out to be the least of the scrapyard’s problems, as the OPP recovered stolen vehicles, trailers, power tools and raw materials, including stolen bell copper wire. Even more seriously, among the seized items were 11 long guns, six pistols, three replica firearms with removed serial numbers, prohibited magazines and large amounts of ammunition. The OPP also seized methamphetamine and cocaine.
- A Grand Valley woman who dedicated her life to serving mothers, babies, and the broader community recently passed away. Robin Berger, who was born on Jan. 24, 1944, died on Oct. 22. She leaves behind a legacy of compassion, serving as a nurse and advocate for mothers and newborns across the Wellington–Dufferin–Guelph area – and beyond.
Dec. 11
- The founder and owner of a 250-acre lavender and sunflower farm in East Garafraxa was recently recognized by the Ontario Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (OMAFRA). Julie Thurgood-Burnett of Hereward Farms was presented with an Honoury Mention in the Women in Excellence in Agriculture category at OMAFRA’s 2025 Excellence in Agriculture Awards.
- The Orangeville Food Bank’s newly released statistics for November show continued growth in the number of people relying on its services. Nearly 60,000 pounds of food were distributed through November, while 38,000 pounds were collected, resulting in a 12,000-pound shortfall.
- Family Transition Place (FTP) held an outdoor ceremony to recognize the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women on Thursday, Dec. 4. The gathering recognized that gender-based violence remains an ongoing crisis across Canada and beyond. A moment of silence was held shortly after the start of the ceremony, a vigil for women killed for simply being women. Candles were lit for the memorial.
- Giving Tuesday encouraged donations to the many not-for-profits and charities that support the fabric of communities around the world on Dec. 2. Headwaters Health Care Foundation (HHCF) achieved unprecedented success on Giving Tuesday, raising $143,882. With support from its matching gift sponsor, the Steve and Sandra Hartman Charitable Family Foundation, this amount doubles to $287,764. This marks HHCF’s most successful Giving Tuesday to date.
- A protest at Dufferin–Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones office , designed to be informational and raise awareness of ongoing disputes with the North York Family Health Team (NYFHT), occurred on Dec. 3. The workers are represented by the Ontario Nurses Association, which currently represents more than 68,000 registered nurses and health-care professionals, as well as 18,000 nursing student affiliates, who provide care in hospitals, long-term care facilities, and public health.
Dec. 18
- Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post is Dufferin County’s new warden. County councillors elected Post to be the 149th warden on Dec. 12, replacing Mulmur Mayor Janet Horner in the role.
- Orangeville taxpayers will shoulder about $120 more in property taxes from the town over the next year. That’s for an average property. The 2026 municipal operating and capital budget was finalized during a special Orangeville council meeting on Dec. 10. David Smith, the town’s CAO, said municipal staff and council focused on improving community services and protecting it now and into the future while keeping costs at a reasonable level. The total impact to ratepayers from the municipal portion of their property tax bills is 3.3 per cent.
- The Museum of Dufferin’s (MoD) annual Holiday Treasures Craft Market has been a resounding success again, raising tens of thousands of dollars for local businesses and the museum, to be reinvested in improving services for guests and visitors. The market ran from Nov. 26 to Dec. 7, and Jasmine Proteau, MoD’s services manager, said it has been a long-running fundraising event that has never failed to attract talented creators and large crowds.
- A petition against the proposed Strada Quarry in Melancthon is gaining traction locally. While the public comment period has officially closed for Strada’s quarry expansion proposal, objections are still just as firm as ever, as local voices have promised to keep up the pressure on Strada and the Ontario government of Doug Ford. Nanci Malek, a local resident and community leader opposed to the quarry development, said that just because public comments are no longer being accepted doesn’t mean people should be silent. Late last week, she launched a petition opposing the quarry expansion, which already has over 100 signatures.
Dec. 25
- Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating three incidents involving Toyota Tundra pickup trucks in Orangeville and are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying those responsible. On Dec. 16, between 1 a.m. and 3:30 a.m., Dufferin OPP responded to reports of suspicious activity and vehicle damage involving Toyota Tundra pickup trucks in Orangeville. Two vehicles were damaged during attempted thefts, with windows smashed and dashboards taken apart. In a third incident, suspects were observed attempting to gain entry to another Toyota Tundra but were unsuccessful. Investigators believe the suspects were attempting to start and steal the vehicles
- The Grand Valley Lions Club is gearing up for its 35th Annual Polar Bear Dip, taking place on New Year’s Day. A group of brave dippers will plunge themselves into the Grand River at Hereward Park on Jan. 1 at 1 p.m., surrounded by a crowd of supporters. Funds raised will support the Dufferin Food Share (Grand Valley Food Bank). A little over $5,000 was raised through the event last year, with approximately 40 people participating.