General News

Yard waste season underway: collections to start in Orangeville for April 7

April 4, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

With spring in full swing, the season of yard waste collection is again upon Dufferin County residents.

Yard waste is collected between April and November each year, and collections will begin in Orangeville on the week of April 7. In the urban areas of Shelburne and Grand Valley, as well as rural subdivisions, collections will begin on the week of April 14.

All other rural areas will have collections begin the week of April 7.

For a map of neighbourhoods that receive yard waste collection, visit dufferincounty.ca/waste-services/yard-waste.

Waste collection starts on either Monday, April 7 or Monday, April 14 at 7 a.m. and proceeds throughout the week until the area is complete.

In rural areas, yard waste is collected on a monthly call-in basis.

Please note that your yard waste collection may not be on the same day as your regular collection day.

Acceptable yard waste items include:

  • Fallen fruit from trees
  • Grass clippings
  • Hedge trimmings
  • Leaves
  • Tree prunings (sticks, twigs and small branches)
  • Weeds
  • Yard and house plants (no soil)
  • Yard and garden trimmings

Place yard waste in paper bags, labelled containers or bundles.

Dufferin Waste also provides yellow yard waste stickers for personal containers.

Contact Dufferin Waste at 519-941-2816 ext. 2620 or email dufferinwaste@dufferincounty.ca to inquire.

At the curb, up to 20 bags, containers or bundles can be placed out for each collection. Plastic bags are not permitted.

Each bag or container should not exceed 125 litres (33 gallons) or 20 kilograms (44 pounds). Bundles should be secured with twine and not exceed 1.25 metres (4 feet).

“Did you know grass clippings help nourish your lawn? Grass clippings are made up of 80-90 percent water and decompose quickly, allowing the soil to receive nutrients, such as nitrogen, potassium and phosphorus. This helps avoid the use of synthetic fertilizers. Grasscycle this season for healthier grass, plus less raking and bagging,” said the County of Dufferin in a press release.

Noxious weeds, such as giant hogweed, wild parsnip, and garlic mustard, are not accepted in the County’s Green Bin or Yard Waste collection programs and should be handled with care. Noxious weeds are considered garbage, and have additional rules for disposal:

  • Material must be double-bagged in clear garbage bags
  • Once bagged, please leave bags in the sun for at least a week
  • After a week, set it out for curbside collection or take it to the GFL Transfer Station (see below).

Any bags of noxious weeds for curbside collection that exceed the one-bag limit will require a garbage bag tag.

As well, for safety reasons, please notify GFL before the collection of noxious weeds at 1-888-941-3345 ext.1.

Yard waste can be dropped off at the GFL Transfer Station (473051 Dufferin County Road 11, Orangeville). At the transfer station, a per-bag disposal charge will apply.

Please call the GFL Transfer Station at 519-943-0101 to notify them of the disposal.

Residents are asked to bring the material first thing in the morning.


