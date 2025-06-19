Sports

Wheelchair tennis coming to Mono courts this weekend

June 19, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Tennis Canada and the Mono Tennis Club will be hosting a day of wheelchair tennis on June 21, 10 to 2 p.m. 
Tennis Canada will be bringing players from all over Ontario in support of Canadian wheelchair tennis to play at the Mono Tennis Club’s courts, located at 754483 Mono Centre Road, Mono.

The Mono Tennis Club held an exhibition wheelchair tennis match last year to celebrate the opening of two new wheelchair accessible courts and washrooms at its clubhouse.

The upcoming wheelchair tennis event will be the first event the Mono Tennis Club has planned with Tennis Canada, and club President Patti Powell said she hopes it will become a yearly event.

Mono Tennis Club members and Tennis Canada representative Lisa Myers, who is Tennis Canada’s consultant for wheelchair tennis in Ontario, will be in attendance.

The event is being sponsored by Mono Cliffs, who is providing lunch for players after their matches.

For more information about this event please contact Patti Powell at pattipowell@me.com or 416 917 0714


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Community raises $64,000 for local food banks, school’s nutrition programs at 12th Annual Compass Run for Food

The 12th Annual Compass Run for Food race was held on June 14 to combat food insecurity in Dufferin County. The race began at Compass ...

Community votes for design of playground redevelopment at Rotary Park

By Sam Odrowski The votes are in, and the community has made its decision. The two-week voting period to select a design for the new ...

Canada Day fun awaits at Alder Recreation Centre and Island Lake

By Sam Odrowski Canada’s 158th birthday is fast approaching and the Town of Orangeville has several activities planned to celebrate on July 1. At the ...

Shelburne family says they were defrauded by GoFundMe organizer who gambled away funeral funds

By Paula Brown When Allan Oliver lost his 23-year-old brother Aidan late last October, he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support shown by the ...

County partners with Dufferin Community Foundation to support MoD’s future

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A new partnership between the County of Dufferin and Dufferin Community Foundation (DCF) is helping ensure that the ...

Orangeville SPCA Ride to fundraise for local animals in need of support

By Sam Odrowski Calling all motorcycle and scooter riders! An upcoming event in the community gives you the chance to enjoy a group ride while ...

Unity in Diversity art exhibit at Museum of Dufferin showcases works of 18 artists

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter While communities across the province celebrate Multicultural Month, the Museum of Dufferin is bringing diverse groups together with ...

Orangeville Council votes against town staff’s recommendation to approve York Street townhouses

By JAMES MATTHEWS A dozen new townhouse-style units would help fill the dearth of Orangeville’s housing options. That is if town council approved a developer’s ...

Voices against York Street growth decry privacy, property value losses

Dufferin–Caledon MP supports proposed development amidst housing crisis By JAMES MATTHEWS A proposed York Street housing development will change the feel and the ambiance of ...

Orangeville Food Bank celebrates anonymous donation of new van to assist operations

By Brian Lockhart The Orangeville Food Bank is celebrating after an anonymous donor and a local car dealership stepped up to provide the Food Bank ...