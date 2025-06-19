Wheelchair tennis coming to Mono courts this weekend

By Sam Odrowski

Tennis Canada and the Mono Tennis Club will be hosting a day of wheelchair tennis on June 21, 10 to 2 p.m.

Tennis Canada will be bringing players from all over Ontario in support of Canadian wheelchair tennis to play at the Mono Tennis Club’s courts, located at 754483 Mono Centre Road, Mono.

The Mono Tennis Club held an exhibition wheelchair tennis match last year to celebrate the opening of two new wheelchair accessible courts and washrooms at its clubhouse.

The upcoming wheelchair tennis event will be the first event the Mono Tennis Club has planned with Tennis Canada, and club President Patti Powell said she hopes it will become a yearly event.

Mono Tennis Club members and Tennis Canada representative Lisa Myers, who is Tennis Canada’s consultant for wheelchair tennis in Ontario, will be in attendance.

The event is being sponsored by Mono Cliffs, who is providing lunch for players after their matches.

For more information about this event please contact Patti Powell at pattipowell@me.com or 416 917 0714

