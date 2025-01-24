Westside Thunder senior girls’ volleyball team undefeated for the season

January 24, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Westside Secondary School Thunder girls’ senior volleyball team are undefeated with one tournament day left in the regular season.

District 4 volleyball is played as a series of six tournament days hosted by various schools in the District.

On Monday, Jan. 13, the tournament was hosted by Norwell Secondary School in Palmerston and the Thunder cruised through the day winning all three matches.

The Thunder’s first match of the day was an exhibition game played against Emmanuel Christian High School. West side won that match 2-1.

Each team plays two exhibition games during the season so the schedule will have 10 regular season games completed.

In the second match the Thunder were up against Norwell District Secondary School. Westside came out on top with a 2-1 win.

In the final match, Westside faced the first-place Wellington Heights Secondary School from Mount Forest.

The Thunder came out on top in that match winning 3-0.

After the last tournament, Westside is in second place in the standings. Wellington Heights is in first place, however they have taken two losses after ten games and are ahead on points.

With one tournament left to go, Westside can move into first place if they continue playing like they have.

“This week we had an amazing tournament, doing exceptional in all three of our games while also having lots of fun,” said Westside teammates, Elissa Dimitrakopoulos and Abby Lee. “Our team continues to build great chemistry over the year, learning new things about each other outside of volleyball and on the court. The support from our friends and family made the experience just that much better as we knew we had support in our corner to help us bring that energy up when we need it. We give thanks to be able to play the sport, through the teachings of our coaches we have truly become a team and we all can’t wait to continue the journey!”

Teammate Camilla Gozzi agreed that the team works well together because they support each other.

“Our team played very well today because of the bond of friendship that we have built,” Gozzi said. “I’m very proud of the team we’ve become – a group that supports each other through every challenge, but also has fun.”

The next tournament day is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 5, on the Thunder home court at Westside.

Junior

The Westside junior girl’s volleyball team is also having a good season.

The juniors lost their first exhibition game against Emmanuel Christian High School, but rallied and won 2-1 over Norwell District in their second match.

In the third match of the day, the Thunder junior team won 3-0 over Wellington Heights.

The Westside junior girls team is now in third place in the District standings with a 5-2 record.

The junior final tournament day will be on Wednesday, Feb. 5, in the gym at Westside.

