Sports

Westside junior girls’ basketball finished in first place

October 31, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Westside Secondary School Thunder junior girl’s basketball team finished the regular season in first place in the District 4 standings.

The Thunder are undefeated after six games. The squad averaged 38 points per game while averaging only 16 points against this season.

Westside played their final regular season game against Centre Dufferin District High School in Shelburne on Monday, Oct. 21.

The Thunder played well from the start of the first quarter. At the half, they were leading 28-7.

Westside kept up the pressure for the rest of the game, moving ahead by 28 points at the end of the third quarter to lead 37-9.

At the final buzzer, the Thunder left the court with a  49-9 win.

“We have a lot of rep players on our team from last year, and I thought we played really well,” said Thunder player Olivia Wesley, after Monday’s game. “We were doing really good passes – our offence is getting stronger. On defence, we stayed in front of them and kept them out of the key.”

The Thunder dominated the junior girls league this season, beating every other school and not taking any losses.

“I think we’re doing really well and we’re really enjoying it,” Olivia said of the season. “We’re getting ready for playoffs. We have to practice and practice hard. We’ll all have to show up for practice and work on some things.”

Going into the playoffs, Emmanuel Christian High School is in second place. They are followed by Erin District High School in the number three spot.

Centre Dufferin District High School is in fourth place.

The District 4 junior girls basketball playoffs got underway on Wednesday, Oct. 30, with a semi-final found. Results were not available before press time.

The two remaining teams will battle it out for the District Championship with the final game scheduled for Monday, Nov. 4. 


