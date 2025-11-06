Sports

Westside boys’ volleyball teams compete in District championships

November 6, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Westside Secondary School Thunder boys’ volleyball teams both had good seasons this year and represented the school at the District 4 championships. District semi-final and championship games were held at Westside on Monday, Nov. 3.

Senior

The Thunder senior boys’ team had a good season, finishing in first place in the District standings with an 11-1 record.

Going into the playoffs, they eliminated Erin District High School in the semi-final match.

The Norwell District Secondary School Varsity Reds knocked out Emmanuel Christian High School Eagles in their semi-final to set the stage for a Norwell / Westside championship match.

In the final, Norwell won the first set. Westside tied it up with a win in the second set.

The Norwell team, which finished second in the regular season, played well and won the next two sets to capture the District title.

“It was a really good season,” said Westside coach Jessica Shortt after the match. “We had only one loss in the regular season, which was to Norwell. We had more dedication on the team this year. They were taking practices really seriously. In general, we had good teamwork. It’s the best season we’ve had in a few years.”

Junior

The Westside Junior boys’ volleyball team finished the regular season in second place in the District 4 standings.

They eliminated the Centre Dufferin District High School Royals in the semi-final round of the playoffs, winning 3-0.

In the other semi-final, Emmanuel Christian High School knocked out Wellington Heights Secondary School 3-0.

That set the championship match between Westside and Emmanuel Christian.

Emmanuel claimed the title, winning the match 3-0.

The Westside juniors are still eligible to enter regional competition at CWOSSA.


