Westside boys’ basketball teams get ready for playoffs

February 19, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

With one game left in the regular season schedule, the Westside Secondary School Thunder boys’ basketball team is getting ready for the playoffs.

Junior

The Thunder juniors played their most recent game against Erin District High School on Thursday, Feb. 12.

Westside played a solid game but trailed in the scoring and couldn’t close the gap.

At halftime, Erin was leading 34-17.

At the end of the third quarter, it was 52-31.

The final score was 60-38 in favour of the Thunder.

“I think we had decent defence for most of the game,” said Westside power forward Nolan Massicotte after the game. “We had good offence and some great passes. I think we’ve had a good performance this year. We haven’t won most games but most of our games have been pretty close. To get ready for playoffs, we just practice all the time. We do a lot of team bonding after school.”

The Thunder are currently in third place in the District 4 standings.

Centre Dufferin District High School from Shelburne is currently in first place, followed by Erin.

The Thunder played their final regular season game against Emmanuel Christian High School on Feb. 18, with results not available at press time.

The playoffs are scheduled to get underway on Feb. 20 with semi-final games.

Senior

The Westside senior boys’ team is having a good year, sitting in third place with a 4-3 record.

In their most recent game, they came up short, taking a 65-46 loss to Erin District High School in the gym at Westside on Thursday, Feb. 12.

The Thunder have averaged 52 points per game this year.

Erin District High School is in first place in the District 4 standings.

They are followed by Centre Dufferin District High School from Shelburne.

The Thunder have already secured a berth in the playoffs.

The District 4 senior playoffs are scheduled to get underway with semi-final games on Friday, Feb. 20.


