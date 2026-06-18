Voting underway for Rotary Club of Orangeville Highlands Community Choice Grants

By JAMES MATTHEWS Dufferin County will soon have a pair of portable radar speed signs to be moved around and used throughout its road network. ...

By JAMES MATTHEWS Diverting Dufferin County’s garbage from landfills continues to be the best option. The county’s Long-Term Waste Management Strategy (LTWMS) update includes 10 ...

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Celebrate Your Awesome will return to downtown Orangeville on June 20, transforming Alexander Park and Second Street into ...

By Sam Odrowski The Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) and Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say there was no immediate risk to student safety following ...

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating two separate reports of sexual assault that occurred at Island Lake Conservation Area in ...

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a fatal collision on County Road 109 in Amaranth. On Tuesday, June 16, at ...

By Joshua Drake Mazel, a student rock band from Westside Secondary School in Orangeville, has earned its second consecutive title at the Upper Grand District ...

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Mono Pollinator Garden is marking a big milestone this month as volunteers and supporters celebrate the garden’s ...

By Sam Odrowski About 40,000 people flowed through downtown Orangeville this past weekend as the Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival once again turned the town ...

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Headwaters region is introducing a new tourism initiative designed to showcase its growing craft beverage scene while ...