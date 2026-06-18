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Voting underway for Rotary Club of Orangeville Highlands Community Choice Grants

June 18, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Voting has opened for the annual Community Choice Grants offered by the Rotary Club of Orangeville Highlands (RCOH).

Voting opened on Monday, June 15, and will continue until June 22 at 11:59 p.m., with three $2,000 grants available for three not-for-profit organizations in the community. Two more $2,000 grants will be selected by the RCOH, with the view of supporting smaller nonprofits that do not have a large social media following.

The following 16 organizations were nominated by the community and are eligible for the vote:

  • 1849 Lorne Scots Army Cadets
  • Orangeville and District Seniors Centre
  • Orangeville & District Horticultural Society
  • Orangeville Music Theatre
  • Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival
  • Orangeville Minor Northmen Lacrosse
  • Family Transition Place
  • Choices Shelter and Support Services
  • Girl Guides of Canada (Orangeville)
  • Orangeville Food Bank
  • Headwaters Health Care Foundation
  • Tweedsmuir Memorial Presbyterian Church (for Free Community Meals)
  • Ontario SPCA and Humane Society Orangeville and District Animal Centre
  • Streams Community Hub
  • Special Olympics Dufferin Dolphins
  • Bethell Hospice Foundation

Visit www.rcoh.ca to cast a vote.

The successful grant recipients will be announced on Friday, June 26.

Follow Rotary Orangeville Highlands on Facebook at facebook.com/rcohca and Instagram at instagram.com/rotaryhighlands to view the results.


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