Voting underway for Rotary Club of Orangeville Highlands Community Choice Grants

June 18, 2026 · 0 Comments
By Sam Odrowski
Voting has opened for the annual Community Choice Grants offered by the Rotary Club of Orangeville Highlands (RCOH).
Voting opened on Monday, June 15, and will continue until June 22 at 11:59 p.m., with three $2,000 grants available for three not-for-profit organizations in the community. Two more $2,000 grants will be selected by the RCOH, with the view of supporting smaller nonprofits that do not have a large social media following.
The following 16 organizations were nominated by the community and are eligible for the vote:
Visit www.rcoh.ca to cast a vote.
The successful grant recipients will be announced on Friday, June 26.
Follow Rotary Orangeville Highlands on Facebook at facebook.com/rcohca and Instagram at instagram.com/rotaryhighlands to view the results.