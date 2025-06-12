Voices against York Street growth decry privacy, property value losses

Dufferin–Caledon MP supports proposed development amidst housing crisis

By JAMES MATTHEWS

A proposed York Street housing development will change the feel and the ambiance of the neighbourhood. That was a concern expressed by one resident about a proposed housing development at 11A York Street in Orangeville. Tom Melanson, who lives on York Street, voiced his concerns about the project during Orangeville Council’s June 9 meeting.

The town was asked in December 2023 for amendments to its Official Plan and Zoning Bylaw, allowing the construction of a 12-unit townhouse development at 11A York Street. It’s a large parcel of land on the south side of York Street and has an existing detached bungalow.

The proposed amendments seek to re-designate and re-zone the property from low-density residential to low-density multiple in the Official Plan and from the R2 Zone to R5 Zone in the Zoning Bylaw. The town is also asked to re-designate and re-zone the southeast portion of the site within the Mill Creek flood limit to Open Space Conservation.

Work began with pre-consultations in February 2022.

Melanson asked that York Street be left as it is.

He said he’s noticed that the updated plan’s zoning has been changed to have triplex units, providing more room for more people who would live there.

That change means increased municipal water use, a need for greater waste management, and likely higher traffic volume in the area, he said.

“Negative concerns that were previously highlighted would increase,” he said. “They included a lack of privacy for residents. Air, noise, light pollution, and safety issues for pedestrians due to large vehicles engaged in a blind back out.”

He said ground vibrations caused by large constriction vehicles, moving trucks, and other vehicles could over time crack house foundations and plaster walls.

“The houses and property values have recently proven to be lessened,” Melanson said.

While some of the concerns that had initially been broached by residents when the housing development was first proposed have been addressed, he said one fear that remains is the change that will be brought to the neighbourhood.

“The feeling, the identity, and the dynamic would be different,” he said. “A comradery that now exists and an enhancement of the quality of living made possible by simply engaging in conversations would change.”

Neighbourhood resident Linda McNeil said the proposed development doesn’t seem to be suitable for a low residential zoned area and it alters the historic ambiance of the street.

Quite simply, the proposed structures interrupt the established neighbourhood, she said.

“The York Street neighbourhood also struggles to be a quiet residential street in the heart of a busy and vibrant town,” she said. “And this could change as well.”

The proposed development has many technical details. McNeil said that attention to detail is appreciated, but no engineering, geotechnical, hydrological, or any of the other planning reports can measure community feeling.

Richard Oliver, another York Street resident, said none of the technical reports addresses the proposed development’s human impact on the neighbourhood’s homeowners who pay taxes and work hard to “maintain a beautiful little street which is an important component of Orangeville’s historic downtown.”

He said that human impact will be continued and undesirable.

The proposal alone has brought stress and “significant” property devaluation to the thoroughfare’s residents.

“Life for those of us who currently live in the York Street neighbourhood will be changed,” Oliver said. “We do not feel it will be changed for the better. That is why we are resisting this development so passionately.”

Rebecca Scott, who also hangs her hat at a York Street residence, described an environmental consideration she felt should be measured, despite the various professional reports that have been inked.

Recent attention given to Mill Creek’s renewal has lured woodpeckers, sustains a rabbit population, bats and peeper frogs that “entertain us at night,” she said. “Why destroy this? How remarkable that this could happen downtown.”

Wayne Townsend, a historian and York Street resident, said the neighbourhood was suggested for an area heritage conservation district study in February. The legislation grants a one-year moratorium on development bylaw changes in such areas.

He said the developers and the professionals who OKed the construction by way of the various reports get to walk away from the development after completion.

“But we live here and the decision you (council) make tonight will affect us and those who decide to live on our street in the future,” Townsend said. “York Street itself is not designated for increased traffic. Period. The site plan which you (developers) have presented to council has no heart and no understanding of what makes a community and shows no respect to our residents.

“The technical data refuses to recognize the human impact that has already taken place among residents which will only heighten during construction and have a lasting impact on our quality of life.”

Dufferin-Caledon MP Kyle Seeback said in a letter to council that he supports the proposed 11A York Street housing development.

He said it has met every planning requirement, passed every review, and satisfied the technical and regulatory expectations.

“That matters,” he said. “When people follow the rules, do the work, and invest their time and resources into a plan that aligns with your Official Plan and zoning bylaws, they deserve to be treated fairly and judged on merit — not speculation or emotion.”

Seeback said he has heard residents’ concerns as he’s certain town council has.

“But leadership is about balancing those concerns with the reality we face,” he said. “And the reality is that this country, and this community, is in the middle of a housing crisis unlike anything we’ve seen in generations.”

Home prices have doubled. Rents have soared. Young people are living with their parents longer than ever. Seniors are downsizing with nowhere to go.

“And communities like Orangeville are being asked to do their part to build, to grow, and to welcome new housing options so that people of all ages and incomes can continue to live, work, and retire here,” Seeback said.

Council unanimously voted against approving the proposed development at 11A York Street.

