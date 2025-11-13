Veterans’ sacrifices honoured at Orangeville’s annual Remembrance Ceremony

November 13, 2025 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Hundreds of people gathered at Orangeville’s Cenotaph in Alexandra Park on Nov. 11 to honour the veterans who have fought to keep Canada strong and free.

The Orangeville Legion Branch 233, as it does every year, organized the annual Remembrance Day Service, beginning with a parade, which departed from the Legion (5 John Street), made its way down Broadway, and finished at Alexandra Park (11 Second Street).

Members of the Sandhill Pipes and Drums, Canadian Army Cadets, Air Cadets, Dufferin County EMS, Orangeville Fire, and Dufferin OPP officers participated in the Remembrance Day Ceremony.

“It’s so important to remember why we’re able to be free and have freedom of speech… It’s because of all those men and women who fought for our country, and laid down their lives, which was the ultimate cost,” said Orangeville Legion President Elizabeth Russell, who took over the role from Chuck Simpson on June 1.

“It was amazing to see the community at the ceremony. This was my first Remembrance Day as president and my first-time marching down. It was an honour to be part of that group and to be a part of the service.”

Russel said the ceremony was somber, and she dearly missed having Dave Pounds sing O’Canada, Abide With Me, and the Royal Anthem, as he had for the past 15 years or more.

Pounds passed away on Nov. 4, and his obituary reads, “One of Dave’s proudest singing moments was participating in the Remembrance Day Ceremony at the Orangeville Cenotaph every year.”

Following the service at the Cenotaph, veterans and their family members, Legion members, and others gathered at Greenwood and Forest Lawn Cemetery to lay wreaths on veterans’ graves.

Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post, who laid a wreath at the Alexandra Park Cenotaph on behalf of the town during the Remembrance Day service, said it’s encouraging to see the community turn out in large numbers year after year.

“It’s just so great to see that the community supports the Legion as much as they do and supports their veterans,” she said.

“We owe the freedom that we have today to the veterans who served, so it’s important that we all come out and remember them.”

Mayor Post said it is thanks to the Orangeville Legion that the local Remembrance Ceremony runs so smoothly each year.

“It’s the Legion who really puts this day together, and they do an exceptional job of it,” she said. “I just really want to make sure that gratitude is given to the folks at the Legion who make this service what it is.”

Mayor Post also noted her appreciation for the Orangeville Legion’s efforts with the annual Poppy Campaign, which fundraises in support of veterans, their families, and cadets. The campaign also encourages people to wear poppies as a symbol of remembrance, keeping alive the memory of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice to keep Canada free.

Russel told the Citizen that the Legion has received strong support for the Poppy Campaign this year and expects to raise a similar amount as last year.

“It’s just great to see everybody wearing it and supporting the campaign because it’s critical to support it so that we can keep supporting our veterans,” said Russel.

Dufferin–Caledon MP Kyle Seeback, who read a prayer and laid a wreath during the Remembrance Ceremony in Orangeville, noted his appreciation for the many residents throughout the region who honoured the day.

“I am so proud to live in a community that remembers. All over Dufferin-Caledon, eight communities held Remembrance ceremonies to ensure we never forget the sacrifices our soldiers made to protect and secure Canada. Lest we forget,” said MP Seeback.

Readers Comments (0)