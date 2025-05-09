Used book sale coming to Grand Valley Public Library

Readers rejoice!

The Grand Valley Public Library is hosting a large used book sale, with literature for all ages.

There will be a wide selection of used fiction, non-fiction, and children’s books are available as well as DVDs.

Attendees of the used book sale are encouraged to bring a bag and fill it with books for $6.

The book sale takes place from May 24 to June 1 during regular business hours at the Grand Valley Library.

The event raises funds for the purchase of new books and items at the library.

Anyone with questions about the used book sale or Grand Valley Public Library can contact 519-928-5622 for more information.

