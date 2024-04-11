Use of Former Rail Line as public trail

A few weeks ago, someone wrote a mini editorial in this paper that expressed their dismay at the Town of Orangeville’s decision to close the Orangeville Brampton Rail Group rail line from Orangeville to Brampton.

I did not save the article but recall, in general, that the writer believed the decision to sell the property was short-sighted and described the plan to convert the property to a recreational trail as being an ill-conceived idea.

My purpose for writing today is twofold: to provide some key details that were not mentioned in the article, and to provide some information on the importance and benefits of trails.

As mentioned in the article OBRAG was closed in 2021 after 21 years of operation. While operating, it served to keep about five Orangeville businesses in operation. During this period the Town of Orangeville was responsible for paying all municipal land taxes on the entire 55 km of the line. That cost the Town between $400,000 and $450,000 per year or between $8,000,000 and $9,000,000 over the 21-year operating period.

In addition, the businesses that used the line paid over $13,000,000 in operating costs during this period per their agreement with the Town.

OBRAG chair Dan Braniff said in December 2020 “…usage of active members and rail traffic in Brampton decreased significantly in the last two to three years due to number of economic factors. Some of those same factors frustrated efforts to attract new users…the required annual re-investment …is not sustainable…”

The Town sold five acres of the land to the City of Brampton for $24.25 million, which is a little over $5 million per acre. The Region of Peel acquired 51 km of the abandoned line for $5.8 million funded from its Regional Green Lands Securement Program. The bulk of this distance has been transferred to Caledon, Brampton, Orangeville, and Mississauga for trail development.

That is quite a lot of money for a few small businesses and a small municipality to spend, but all were supportive of the initiative. Also, 21 years is a pretty good effort to try and support local businesses.

The writer also chastised the Town as being short-sighted for not retaining the property for possible future use as a commuter rail transport service connecting Orangeville to Brampton.

Metrolinx Ontario is the provincial agency responsible for planning and providing rail transportation services in Ontario. Its 2023-24 business plan is available for viewing online. This annual planning document coincides with its long-term development strategy looking to 2041.

As near as I can see from a cursory view of the plan there is no mention of including any connections to Orangeville. The closest reference to the Orangeville geographic area is the improvement to Brampton to the West to East direction. So, while there may be a slight chance of some connections to Orangeville in the long term past 2041 it does not seem likely to me at least. North/South connections will continue to focus on larger populations with existing connections such as Kitchener/Waterloo, Guelph, and Stouffville.

It is possible in my view that the current GO Bus service from Brampton to Orangeville could be expanded if and when population growth in the Orangeville area warrants it.

Trail Development and Use

The World Health Organization recognizes physical inactivity as the fourth leading cause of death worldwide.

Walking is one of the easiest and least expensive ways to increase your level of physical activity and can be practiced on a year-round basis by all age groups.

Public trails are one of the best resources available for us to get outdoors and get moving to a healthier life. Better personal health reduces the cost of medical services significantly and leads to increased healthy longevity.

In addition, trails, due to their linear nature, can be used to support other essential municipal infrastructure including sewer, water, communication systems, energy (e.g. gas) lines, and electrical services at significantly reduced cost. For example: sections of the Caledon Trailway have been used to provide buried sewer, water, gas and communications lines to various communities within the Town. Using the trail as the out to provide these essential services has saved the municipality and Region hundreds of thousands of tax dollars.

The number of people using trails for a variety of activities is expansive. In a seven-year period, from 2012-2017, the Caledon Trailway counted 539,904 users.

In 2023 alone the Island Lake Trail near Orangeville counted 250,700 users. If you include the other eight trails in the Credit Valley Conservation Authority, the total is 988,000 people.

If the users of the Caledon Trailway and Island Lake trail each spent $2 in their communities, it would generate a little over $1.5 million in revenue.

I contacted the town of Orangeville to determine the number of people using its trails, but unfortunately, it does not regularly track this data. The Towns 2019 Trails and Cycling Master Plan does recommend that it undertake a trail user data collection process as soon as possible to better manage its trail systems.

It is important to note three additional points regarding costs for the development and maintenance of the trail that will be established on this line. First: each municipality will be responsible for developing and maintaining the trail established in their respective jurisdictions. Second: most of the abandoned line to be refurbished as a trail lies outside of Orangeville’s boundaries in Caledon and Brampton. Orangeville will be responsible only for developing and maintaining trials developed within its municipal boundaries.

Orangeville currently has 20.8 km of multi-use trails and 3.9 km of greenway trails.

The Town of Orangeville has budgeted $ 1,372,840 in its 2024 capital budget for trail development including completion of the section of trail along the old rail line from Broadway to Town Line. The work will include required grading, addition of granular materials, asphalt, tactile plates, road crossings, painting, signage, and rest areas. According to the Town’s Cycling and Trails Master Plan (p.60), the estimated cost to maintain paved multi-use trails is between $700 and $2,300 per kilometre. I have contacted the Town of Orangeville staff to determine the amount of funding in the 2024 budget for trail maintenance but have not heard back as of this writing.

In conclusion: the Town of Orangeville and its taxpayers supported local businesses that needed the old rail service for 21 years with between $8 and $9 million dollars. The likelihood of Metrolinx establishing a commuter rail service to Orangeville in the foreseeable future is very slight at best. The decision to utilize the old rail line for public trails will provide Orangeville and area residents with extensive health, environmental, and economic benefits for many years to come.

Graham Burke

Orangeville, Ont.

