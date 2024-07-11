Unwanted bike pick-up available locally on July 17

By Constance Scrafield

The Dunk Disposal team is reminding residents of this area far and wide that their bike pick-up is July 17. It’s their second free pick-up for this season. The bike drive will be available in Orangeville, Caledon, Erin and Brampton for the non-profit organization Heartbeat Bikes. This is their fifth year with this drive. The owner of Heartbeat Bikes takes all the bikes and repairs and rebuilds them as necessary. Many of them are given to kids who need them. Some are sold for much less than a second-hand shop would price them.

Dunk Disposal has been offering these free pick-ups of tires and bikes, and at Christmas, they’ve done pick-ups of children’s gifts to donate to a local charity. It is all part of their determination to contribute to the well-being of local communities and to remind those residents that they are also in the business of clearing out a wide variety of junk and any kind of waste.

Cameron Dunkerley, the business’s owner, has the motto, “donate, don’t dump.” Dunkerly wants to provide a helpful community public service to collect waste and stay away from landfills.

Looks as though doing the best for the community matters in the best ways.

To book a free pick-up for the bike drive on July 17, people can call 647-499-5123 or text the number. Also on social media – @dunkdisposal.ca or email – contact@dunkdisposal.ca.

