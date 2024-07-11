General News

Unwanted bike pick-up available locally on July 17

July 11, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Constance Scrafield

The Dunk Disposal team is reminding residents of this area far and wide that their bike pick-up is July 17. It’s their second free pick-up for this season. The bike drive will be available in Orangeville, Caledon, Erin and Brampton for the non-profit organization Heartbeat Bikes. This is their fifth year with this drive. The owner of Heartbeat Bikes takes all the bikes and repairs and rebuilds them as necessary. Many of them are given to kids who need them. Some are sold for much less than a second-hand shop would price them.

Dunk Disposal has been offering these free pick-ups of tires and bikes, and at Christmas, they’ve done pick-ups of children’s gifts to donate to a local charity. It is all part of their determination to contribute to the well-being of local communities and to remind those residents that they are also in the business of clearing out a wide variety of junk and any kind of waste.

Cameron Dunkerley, the business’s owner, has the motto, “donate, don’t dump.” Dunkerly wants to provide a helpful community public service to collect waste and stay away from landfills.

Looks as though doing the best for the community matters in the best ways.

To book a free pick-up for the bike drive on July 17, people can call 647-499-5123 or text the number. Also on social media – @dunkdisposal.ca or email – contact@dunkdisposal.ca.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Former NHL pros to face off in annual Hockey Night in Dufferin Caledon fundraiser

By Sam Odrowski Pro hockey players will be lacing up their skates for the third annual Hockey Night in Dufferin–Caledon. Former NHL players Doug Gilmour, ...

Peel-Dufferin Plowmen’s Association to host hands-on clinic for junior plow enthusiasts

By Sam Odrowski An educational event to help young people learn about plowing or enhance their existing skills is coming to the region. The Junior ...

Equipment failure closes Tony Rose pool

By JAMES MATTHEWS A crucial piece of equipment’s failure at the Tony Rose Memorial Sports Centre has led Orangeville to consider the pool’s future. A ...

Quality food, entertainment and family-friendly fun coming to 15th Annual Orangeville Rotary Ribfest

By Sam Odrowski There will be no shortage of delicious food available to residents of Dufferin County and the surrounding area next weekend. The 15th ...

Resident takes council to task for infrastructure failures

By JAMES MATTHEWS At least one Orangeville resident gives town council a failing grade when it comes to the management of municipal facilities. Fead Street ...

Orangeville council takes stock of ‘tsunami of asset depletion’

By JAMES MATTHEWS Effective asset management is investing in the right municipal infrastructure at the correct time. And Orangeville has taken another step toward more ...