United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin raises $2.4 million through annual campaign

February 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin celebrated the wrap-up of the 85th annual United Way Campaign on Feb. 24, joined by the workplaces, donors, volunteers and community partners that made it all possible.

“Today, we are celebrating your local love and we are honoured to share the many ways organizations and individuals came together, acting with kindness, hope and generosity, to create a community where everyone thrives,” said Glenna Banda, executive director of United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin. “Whether it was your time, your donations, your voices or your talents, you have made an impact on our community that we couldn’t possibly have had without you.”

“Despite another difficult and uncertain year, $2.4 million was raised in 2025. These funds will support a diverse list of community programs and services that help over 145,000 people in our local community meet their basic needs, access resources and build a brighter future,” said John Kelly, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness.

The campaign wrap-up event on Feb. 24 recognized a number of workplaces and volunteers for their contributions, including:

Cornerstone Awards – Linamar Corporation, University of Guelph, the County of Wellington and The Co-operators

Bright Star Award – OMAFA

Local Love Award – R U Serious

Leading the Way Award – Magic 106.1 & Hammond Power Solutions

“Every year we are amazed by the creativity, leadership and dedication of our workplace supporters,” said Kelly, who also serves as the 2025 United Way Campaign chair. “It was incredible to see the excitement and energy throughout the community – whether that was a chilli cook-off, a burger battle or a football game – it’s great to see the community come together in support of better.”

The total announced today is short of where United Way had hoped to be this year, to ensure the current level of support to the community could be maintained or even increased to meet the growing demand for help.

“We are so grateful to all those who were able to give to the campaign this year, and we also understand why some weren’t able to,” said Banda. “But the reality is that our non-profit sector is struggling to meet the demand for programs and we received many applications for funding this past fall that we, very unfortunately, will not be able to support.”

Community donations fuel United Way’s work — every single dollar that is invested in the community must also be fundraised in the community and that’s why every donation is so important.

“After 85 years, United Way is ready for better. We are still here, working in partnership with those on the front lines of issues like poverty, homelessness, food insecurity and mental health, to ensure that the network of supports that our community has come to rely on continues to be there moving forward,” said Banda.

“Thank you to everyone for another year of your support. Together we can continue to make better possible – one act of local love at a time.”

Donations are welcome year-round from all community members and are accepted online at unitedwaygwd.com or by calling the United Way office 519-821-0571.

Readers Comments (0)