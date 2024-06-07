Two new accessible tennis courts celebrated at Mono Centre Park

June 7, 2024 · 0 Comments

Dignitaries gathered to unveil two new accessible tennis courts at Mono Centre Park on May 26.

Mono Mayor John Creelman and Mono CAO Mike Dunmore were joined by Tennis Canada’s manager of national events Marie Davies and Ontario Tennis Association CEO Richard Mainella for a ribbon cutting.

The tennis courts are up and running with the completion of nets, posts, fencing, windbreak, running water, construction of accessible washroom facilities and a new parking area.

“I’m confident this project will significantly contribute to making the community more inclusive while also improving the quality of life for the residents of Mono by encouraging outdoor physical activity,” said Dufferin–Caledon MP Kyle Seeback.

The federal and provincial government provided over $370,000 through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, Community Culture and Recreation Stream to help fund the construction of the new tennis courts and infrastructure.

“The unique partnership between the Town, Province, Government of Canada and the Mono Tennis Club has resulted in the creation of two additional courts and clubhouse enhancements,” said Mono Mayor John Creelman.

MP Sean Fraser, who’s the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities for the federal government, commented on the project’s completion.

“I am excited that these two new courts will give the community a new place to come together. I look forward to seeing them in person one day soon, until then, I wish everyone has a fun time playing on them,” said Fraser.

Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure Kinga Surma said “Ontario is proud to support investments in community infrastructure that bring fun, outdoor active living opportunities to municipalities across the province, fostering stronger and more engaging communities for everyone.”

She added, “These two new tennis courts at Mono Centre Park will provide the residents of Mono, as well as neighbouring communities, with more opportunities to lead active, healthy lives through fun recreational sports like tennis.”

Meanwhile, Dufferin Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones noted the importance of funding outdoor recreation projects.

“The Ontario government has provided this investment through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) to help the Town of Mono create new accessible tennis courts,” said Jones. “This funding will provide a great outdoor space for our community to enjoy for years to come.”

Readers Comments (0)