Trillium money will improve Mono tennis courts: recreation director

January 12, 2023

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

A Trillium grant will go a long way toward repairs for Mono’s tennis courts.

Kim Heaton, the town’s recreation director, told council during its public meeting Jan. 10 that the Ontario Trillium Foundation has awarded $150,000 for the reconstruction of six pickleball courts at Mono College Park.

During the 2022 budget discussions, council approved $109,000 to cover required repairs and resurfacing of the Mono College Tennis Courts.

That’s $259,000 for the project.

Other federal and provincial money has been previously received to subsidize construction of another two tennis courts at Island Lake Family Park and two more tennis courts at Mono Centre Park.

Heaton said pickleball is a sport that’s growing in popularity. At the urging of the Mono Pickleball Club, council previously decided to repurpose Mono College Park’s two courts and make them into six pickleball courts.

“The $150,000 is the maximum amount for this grant,” Heaton said.

It will be used to cover repairs and the resurfacing of what has become the town’s pickleball courts, additional internal fencing, and improved lighting.

Heaton said problems with lighting at the courts had been identified during discussions to decide the town’s 2022 budget. Given tight finances, council deferred the request for $27,000 to improve lighting at the courts.

Heaton said installing LED lighting has been projected to cost $9,000 less than what was asked for in last year’s budget.

“We’re looking at being able to update the lighting out at Mono College for approximately $18,000,” she said.

The grant will also cover engineering costs associated with solving a draining problems at the site.

“The $259,000 that we have right now will definitely be put to use,” Heaton said.

The town and the pickleball club recently applied for a grant that could bring $25,000 for the project. She said the project will need about $50,000 to complete the work, and that money can be taken from the town’s recreation reserve funds.

