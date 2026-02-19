Trenton man arrested for attempted murder following stabbing of two people in Orangeville

A 31-year-old man from Trenton, Ont. has been arrested for attempted murder, among other violent charges, following an incident in Orangeville late last week.

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a call for a disturbance at residence in Orangeville, where they found two people suffering from serious injuries on Feb. 13 around 11 p.m.

The OPP’s preliminary investigation determined that both victims sustained injuries consistent with a stabbing. One victim was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life threatening injuries, while the other victim’s injuries were deemed minor in nature.

An officer with the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police sustained minor injuries while arresting the accused individual.

As a result of the OPP’s investigation, Nathan Arsenault, 31, from Trenton, has been charged with:

Attempt to commit murder

Assault with a weapon

Assault a peace officer

The accused was transported to Dufferin Detachment and will be held pending a bail hearing. None of the charges have been proven in court.

The police say there is no threat to public safety.

The Dufferin OPP’s investigation ongoing, with support from the Nottawasaga OPP Crime Unit.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Callers who wish to remain anonymous, can do so by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). Successful tips may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

